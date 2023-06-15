How to Unlock Solar Subclass in Destiny 2

Image: Bungie

If you are brand new to Destiny 2 and want to know how to unlock the Solar subclass, you’ve come to the right place. If you start as a Titan, you’ll already have access to Solar and only Solar, but if you picked Warlock or Hunter, you’ll need to unlock the Solar subclass in Destiny 2. Here’s how.

Destiny 2: How to Unlock the Solar Subclass, Explained

To teach new players the ropes in Destiny 2, Bungie has created an intro campaign called New Light which serves as a tutorial and ends with every class unlocking all three Light subclasses: Arc, Void, and Solar.

The New Light quests take place on Cosmodrome and are called “A Guardian Rises.” To access your quests, open the map and tab left to the Quests section. Here, you’ll see your current quests and be able to track your progress.

After entering The Tower, talking to some of the key characters, and completing a Strike called “The Disgrace,” you’ll complete “A Guardian Rises.” Then, return to The Tower and talk to Commander Zavala to get the “A Spark of Hope” quest.

You can continue the “A Spark of Hope” quest, but to unlock the Solar subclass, you need to talk to Ikora Rey, located on the west side of The Tower, and get the “Stoking the Flame” quest. Depending on your class, you’ll also get “Gazing Into the Abyss” to unlock Void and “Riding the Storm” to unlock Arc.

How to Complete the “Stoking the Flame” Quest in Destiny 2

To complete “Stoking the Flame,” all you need to do is get Solar Energy weapon kills and generate Orbs of Power. To know what a Solar Energy weapon is, look for the orange color and the flame symbol. Also, you generate Orbs of Power by defeating enemies with your Super.

Look in your Quest section to track your progress with “Stoking the Flame;” to make things easier, select the quest. That way, whenever you pull out your Ghost, you’ll see your quest progress on the right side of the screen.

When the “Stoking the Flame” requirements are complete, talk to Ikora Rey in The Tower and you’ll unlock the Solar subclass. Now, you’ll likely want to get started on making the best Solar Warlock build and the best Solar Hunter build.

How to Unlock Stasis Subclass in Destiny 2

Now that you know how to unlock all the Light subclasses, you’ll naturally want to know how to unlock Stasis. To unlock Stasis, you need to own the Destiny 2 Beyond Light expansion and complete the campaign.

You’ll experience Stasis a few times while playing through Beyond Light, but you won’t fully unlock Stasis until you complete the campaign.

How to Unlock Strand Subclass in Destiny 2

Strand is the newest and the funnest subclass in Destiny 2, and the only way to unlock it is to own the Destiny 2 Lightfall expansion and complete the campaign.

Just like Stasis, you’ll get to use Strand a few times while playing through the Lightfall campaign, but to fully unlock it, you need to finish the Lightfall campaign.

We have guides on the best Stasis builds, best Strand builds, and so much more. If you found this Destiny 2 guide helpful, be sure to visit our Destiny 2 guides page. There, you can search and find whatever you’re looking for.

