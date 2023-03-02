How to Get the Torturous Dance Emote in Destiny 2

Image: Bungie remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

The Torturous Dance Emote in Destiny 2 is a hilarious tribute to the popular anime JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. If you want to bring vocal percussion on a whole ‘nother level, you need to get the Torturous Dance Emote in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2: How to Get the Torturous Dance Emote, Explained

If you are unfamiliar with this reference, the Tortorus Dance is a direct reference to an episode in the Golden Wind arc of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure where the Torture Dance is performed. It is a fan-favorite moment and now, you can perform it as a Fireteam in Destiny 2.

That’s right — the Torturous Dance Emote in Destiny 2 is a multiplayer emote which means that if one player performs it, two other players can join in. Here is what the Torturous Dance emote looks like in Destiny 2:

The Torturous Dance Emote will be available in the Eververse Store for 800 Silver, but the Eververse Store rotates weekly at the weekly reset time. However, we know what is offered in the Eververse Store for the entirety of Season of Defiance, and the Torturous Dance is not listed.

When Will The Torturous Dance Emote Be Available in Destiny 2?

With that said, the official week that the Torturous Dance Emote is available in the Eververse Store is still unknown. It is likely that the Torturous Dance Emote will be added to the Eververse Store on a random week during Season 20, so make sure you are checking the Eververse Store weekly to not miss it.

Once an item is no longer sold in the Eververse Store, it is extremely difficult to get that item again. Your only option if you miss it is to wait for it to come back to the Eververse Store which is highly unlikely. That said, keep your eyes peeled for the Torturous Dance Emote to come to the Eververse Store.

- This article was updated on March 2nd, 2023