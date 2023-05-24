Destiny 2: What is the Centrifuse Catalyst and How to Get it

Image: Bungie

Centifuse is the Exotic weapon for Destiny 2 Season of the Deep. You get it immediately if you’ve paid for the Season Pass and you get it at level 35 if you’re on the free path. This Arc Auto-Rifle is pretty solid, but what is it’s Catalyst and is it worth getting?

What is Centifuse in Destiny 2?

First off, Centrifuse is an Arc Auto-Rifle that feels good to use. It has Regenerative Motion which gradually reloads the weapon when sprinting, but the best perk it has is Overcharge Capacitor.

Overcharge Capacitor is a meter on the side of the screen that builds up whenever you sprint, slide, or fire Centrifuse. The higher the meter, the better the range and reload speed. Final blows when Overcharge Capacitor is high deal lightning explosions, and when it is at max capacity, the explosion blinds targets.

Destiny 2: Centrifuse Catalyst, Explained

Now that you know what Centrifuse does, here is what the Catalyst adds. Centrifuse’s Catalyst allows Centrifuse to gradually gain overcharge while the user is Amplified.

Paired with the best Arc perks in the Season of the Deep Artifact, Centifuse’s Catalyst can made a very deadly Arc build. Amplified is a fun buff that, with Centifuse’s Catalyst and the right Artifact perks, can really pack a major punch.

How to Get Centifuse Catalyst in Destiny 2



After you’ve received Centifuse from the Season Pass, all you need to do to start making progress toward getting the Catalyst is talk to Banshee-44 in the Tower.

He gives you Higher Voltage which is the quest you need to complete to get the Centifuse Catalyst. The first step requires rapidly defeat 20 targets with Centrifuse and defeat 40 targets with Arc final blows.

The second step is where you need to grind. Here, you need to “calibrate data” by defeating targets with Centrifuse and earn “Calibration data” by playing playlist activities like Strikes, Crucible, Gambit, and Seasonal activities. Wins, defeating Guardians, and higher tier Nightfalls reward more data generated.

There is no way of knowing how many Centrifuse kills you need or how many playlist activities you need to play. However, if you enjoy Centrifuse, you might as well try to finish this step by playing playlist activities and defeating targets with the weapon. It’s genuinely fun to use and is great on its own.

The last step of Higher Voltage requires you to talk to Banshee-44 and claim the Catalyst. All that’s left to do is apply the Centrifuse Catalyst by going into the weapon details and applying the weapon mod.

Is the Centifuse Catalyst Worth It?

Centrifuse is a great weapon on its own. However, if you really love the weapon and love playing Arc, then the Catalyst does make it better. In my opinion, the Catalyst is worth it if you don’t have any other great Arc weapons like the IKELOS SMG or Brigand’s Law.

- This article was updated on May 24th, 2023