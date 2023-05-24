Destiny 2 Operation Thunderbolt Mission Guide: How to Defeat J4W-S, Wrath-Hunter Servitor

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Operation Thunderbolt is the last mission in the “Into the Depths” Week 1 quest in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep. This mission can be very tricky, especially the boss at the end, J4W-S, Wrath-Hunter Servitor. To help you through the mission and with the boss at the end, here is you Destiny 2 Operation Thunderbolt guide.

How to Complete Destiny 2 Operation Thunderbolt

After you launch into the Destiny 2 mission called Operation Thunderbolt, you’ll start in a base on Titan. Your first step is to take one of Ahsa’s Blessings which grants a temporary perk for the mission. I recommend choosing Enhanced Precision as that will be the best buff for defeating the boss quickly, but the choice is yours.

Next, you’ll need to dive into the methane water and look for a switch for the door. Keep an eye on your pressure resistance and walk into the bubbles to keep that meter high. The switch is found in the very front of the blue room that is off to the side. Once you’ve flipped the switch, walk back intot he central yellow room and the circular door will be opened.

Continue traversing through the methane sea, using the bubbles to keep your pressure resistance in check. Once you’re done there, you’ll continue forward and plant the Egregore Resonator.

This next part requires you to defeat three waves of enemies. The servitors drop fuel cells which you need to carry and plug into the center of the room. Each of the three waves has three fuel cells. As a quick tip, I recommend jumping and attacking while holding the fuel cell to move faster while carrying them.

Once that is complete, you’ll be transported to Asphyxiator’s Hollow. Continue forward, equip the best class you have (I recommend the best Void Warlock), place the banner, plant the Egregore Resonator, and enter your fight with J4W-S, Wrath-Hunter Servitor.

How to Defeat J4W-S, Wrath-Hunter Servitor in Destiny 2

J4W-S has three phases that you need to go through. The first phase is easy enough — jump into the arena and damage J4W-S with your Heavy Weapon and abilities. I recommend saving your Super ability for the last phase as it will make things easier.

Beware of the giant laser J4W-S shoots at you and above all, beware the Exploding Shanks. Exploding Shanks were the cause of many ruined runs of mine, so right when you get into the damage dealing arena, get behind cover and eliminate all the enemies — especially the Exploding Shanks.

After getting J4W-S’s first health bar down, you’ll be transported to a small room with a coral beam in the middle. J4W-S will spawn in at a random place with Servitors protecting it. The goal is to destroy the Servitors. If they disappear, just wait and eliminate them when they pop back up.

I died in this coral room by a Servitor spawning right on me and pushing me extremely hard into a wall. To avoid that ever happening to you, I highly recommend standing on the coral rock on the side of the stage. J4W-S and its Servitors don’t spawn here, so you’re save here.

With the Servitors destroyed, the Void bubble shield will lift and you can exit to take down J4W-S’s second health bar. Do this one more time and you’ll defeat J4W-S.

The second and third time you can deal damage to J4W-S, it will turn into a huge radiant ball that deals consistent damage to you if you aren’t behind cover — so get behind cover. Wait for the sun attack to be over and watch out for Exploding Shanks (I’m serious, they’ll mess you up).

To deal the most damage to J4W-S, I highly recommend using your best Heavy Weapon, like the Taipan-4FR for example. I also highly recommend using your Super directly on J4W-S during the last damage phase. This is the quickest way to end the fight, which is good so you don’t get sneak attacked by an Exploding Shank or let J4W-S’s attacks get the better of you.

Once J4W-S is destroyed, collect the coral and you’re all set. You’ve completed Operation Thunderbolt! Now, take the coral back to Sloane at the H.E.L.M. and get back to fishing for Exotic fish.

