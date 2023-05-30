Destiny 2: How to Get Wicked Implement Exotic Stasis Scout Rifle and its Catalyst

Image: Bungie

Wicked Implement is an Exotic Stasis Scout Rifle introduced in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep. Whenever Exotic Weapons are announced, every gets excited and wants to know how to get it and its Catalyst, justifiably so. So, here is how to get Wicked Implement and its Catalyst in Destiny 2.

Related: Destiny 2: How to Get The Navigator and its Catalyst

Destiny 2 Wicked Implement Perks and Details, Explained

According to Redrix on YouTube, a Destiny 2 content creator, we know what the Wicked Implement perks are. Here are the Exotic perks for Wicked Implement.

Exotic Intrinsic Perk: Creeping Attrition – Rapidly landing precision hits causes targets to become slowed.

– Rapidly landing precision hits causes targets to become slowed. Exotic Trait: Tithing Harvest – Precision final blows while Creeping Attrition is active create a Stasis shard that returns to you. Collecting Stasis shards refills the magazine.

– Precision final blows while Creeping Attrition is active create a Stasis shard that returns to you. Collecting Stasis shards refills the magazine. Exotic Catalyst: Hadopelagic tribute – Collecting Stasis shards gradually overflows the magazine.

How to Get Wicked Implement in Destiny 2

Image: Bungie

Though there are leaks and rumors floating around, we know that we can’t get Wicked Implement until Season of the Deep Week 10.

From Light.gg, we learn that one of the Season of the Deep Seasonal Challenges for Week 10 is called Wicked Depths. This Seasonal Challenges has a description that says, “Complete the Whetstone encounter in Deep Dives and earn the Wicked Implement Scout Rifle.”

With this is mind, we’ll get Wicked Implement once the Whetstone encounter gets unlocked on Week 10, which is around July 25. We continue to go deeper during the Deep Dive activities, so the Whetstone encounter might be the final boss on the sea floor.

How to Get the Wicked Implement Catalyst in Destiny 2

Since we only briefly know about Wicked Implement being available through the Week 10 Whetstone encounter, we don’t know how to get the Catalyst just yet.

If it’s anything like Vexcalibur, we’ll need to complete the Whetstone encounter a few more times. Only time will tell, but once we know, we’ll update this guide.

- This article was updated on May 30th, 2023