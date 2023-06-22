Destiny 2 Broken Blade Exotic Quest: How to Get Season 21 Fishing Exotic

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

There is a new secret Exotic quest in Destiny 2 and it’s unlocked through fishing. The item you get to progress this hidden Exotic quest is called Broken Blade (of something), but this isn’t related to the Broke Blade Exotic quest you need to complete and get Lost Lament back in Beyond Light. Here is everything we know about the Destiny 2 Season 21 secret Exotic quest locked behind fishing for Broken Blades.

How to Find All Broken Blades to Complete the Destiny 2 Season 21 Hidden Exotic Quest

Though this is a hidden Exotic quest so the details of what to do are still shaky (similar to how to start the Vexcalibur Exotic quest), there are three Broken Blades that are only received when you catch and deposit an Exotic fish found on each of the three fishing spots.

The three Exotic fish you can catch in Destiny 2 are Kheprian Axehead found at EDZ, Aeonian Alpha-Betta found on Nexus, and Whispering Mothcarp found on Savathun’s Throne World.

While you have a chance to catch these fish whenever, it’s much easier to catch Exotic fish with a full Focused Fishing bar and when you are fishing at the right fishing spot for the week, which is found on your Tackle Box in your inventory.

For this secret Exotic quest, we think you need to catch the Exotic fish in the fishing spot of the week and dunk it at the H.E.L.M. to receive an Exotic and a Broken Blade piece. So far, we only have the Whispering Mothcarp Broken Blade because Savathun’s Throne World is the current fishing spot of the week. This will change and will allow us to get the other Broken Blades of which there are three.

Where to Find Broken Blade of Strife in Destiny 2

The Broken Blade of Strife is the only Broken Blade piece available so far since the secret Exotic quest has just begun and we currently have Savathun’s Throne World as the highlighted fishing spot.

How to Catch Whispering Mothcarp in Destiny 2

To get the Broken Blade of Strife, you need to catch Whispering Mothcarp, the Exotic fish found on Savathun’s Throne World. This is completely gatekept by RNG which is really frustrating, but remember to complete the nearby Public Event and then fish as fast as you can with as many people as you can to increase your chances.

Once you’ve got Whispering Mothcarp, release it in the fish tank at the H.E.L.M. and you’ll receive the Broken Blade of Strife. You can confirm you have it by looking at your Tackle Box.

Where to Find the Broken Blade of Strife Statue in Destiny 2 Deep Dives

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The final step is to do a Deep Dive activity and look for the first Hive statue. This is found in the first methane section near where you collect the Twilight Plant. Down down, squeeze through the right passageway, and you’ll see the Hive statue with a sword and axe X.

When you’re close to the right Hive statue, you need to offer the Broken Blade of Strife which will ignite red flames on the statue and Xivu Arath will start talking. With that done, you now need to rinse and repeat these steps two more times on the weeks when EDZ and Nexus are the highlighted fishing spots.

Courtesy of 360GameTV, you can follow a step-by-step guide on how to acquire the Broken Blade of Strife from turning in the Whispering Mothcarp Exotic fish and how to find the statue and offer the first Broken Blade.

When a new Broken Blade is found, we will update this guide to help you discover what’s at the end of this (hopefully) hidden Exotic quest.

- This article was updated on June 22nd, 2023