Destiny 2: Fastest Way to Increase Focused Fishing

Focused Fishing is an anomaly in Destiny 2. How does it really work and how do you increase Focused Fishing fast? For answers, you’ve come to the right place. Here is how to increase Focused Fishing in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2: What is Focused Fishing?

Before continuing, I recommend you check out my Destiny 2 guide on what Focused Fishing is. As a TL;DR, Focused Fishing is a bar that increases the more you fish. The higher the Focused Fishing, the better chances you have at catching rarer fish at a faster rate.

How to Increase Focused Fishing Fast in Destiny 2

The best way to increase your Focused Fishing is to fish in the best fishing spot for that day. To do that, check your Fishing Tackle and it’ll tell you the fishing spot where fish are more active. Start there.

Next, fish with as many people as you can. Having five or six Guardians around will increase the Focused Fishing quicker.

A tip that I use is to load into a Destination and check to see if there are already Guardians fishing. If there are, then you can hop in and enjoy a Focused Fishing meter that is already high and will get higher quickly. If there aren’t any Guardians nearby, load into the Destination again to try and find some other fisher people.

While these techniques are the fastest ways to increase Focused Fishing, Focused Fishing seems to be bugged similar to Efficient Angler.

I say that because every time I fish with a full Focused Fishing meter, I don’t get better chances at getting Exotic fish and fish don’t seem to be biting more often. Many other players are also finding this to be true. Focused Fishing is either bugged or needs to be buffed (is this where we’re at as a community? Demanding that fishing get buffed?).

If you are having problems with Focused Fishing, know that it seems to not be working correctly yet. Nevertheless, a higher Focused Fishing can’t hurt, so use the tips I suggest and you’ll catch an Exotic fish in no time.

- This article was updated on May 25th, 2023