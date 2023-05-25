Destiny 2 Ghosts of the Deep Dungeon Loot Table and Rewards

Image: Bungie

The Destiny 2 Season of the Deep Dungeon is called Ghosts of the Deep and the loot table and rewards look pretty great. If you are planning to grind Ghost of the Deep for the cool armor, new weapons, or the Strand Trace Rifle, then you need to know the Ghosts of the Deep loot pool in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 Ghosts of the Deep: Exotic Strand Trace Rifle

Destiny 2 Ghosts of the Deep has an Exotic Strand Trace Rifle on offer. It’s been a while since we’ve got an Exotic Trace Rifle, let alone a Strand one, so this weapon is special.

The Exotic Strand Trace Rifle has Full Bore and Light Battery and it has a weapon perk called Weft Cutter which makes dealing sustained damage Sever the target.

It also has an Exotic perk called Protective Weave. Protective Weave makes it so shots at an ally grant Woven Mail to both the user and the target.

In my opinion, this Exotic Strand Trace Rifle is a solid PvP and PvE weapon, especially if you are running Cenotaph Mask, the new Exotic Warlock Helmet. It has a lot of support capabilities as well as the ability to make enemies deal less damage. In that way, it’s a reverse Divinity which I think is very good.

Destiny 2 Ghosts of the Deep: Weapons Loot Pool

Beyond the Exotic Strand Trace Rifle, Ghosts of the Deep has a Solar Glaive, Stasis Rocket Launcher, Stasis Grenade Launcher, and Solar Submachine Gun (interesting elements considering the Seasonal Artifact’s affinity for Arc, Void, and Strand). All of these weapons feature a deep blue and white aesthetic and an origin trait called Restoration Ritual.

Restoration Ritual reloads the weapon after reviving allies and defeating combatants with finishers. It also prepares an emergency reload the next time the weapon runs out of ammo.

In theory, you don’t need to reload with Restoration Ritual since you get two full magazines and can reload and get two full magazines with a finisher or revive. I think that’s really good!

Stasis Grenade Launcher – Destiny 2 Ghosts of the Deep Loot

The Ghosts of the Deep Stasis Grenade Launcher is exciting because it has a Wave Frame similar to Dimensional Hyptrochoid. This means it fires one shot at a time and the projectiles create a wave of Stasis when they hit the ground.

This Stasis Grenade Launcher has some fairly good perk options as well. Demolitionist is always a good option and Unrelenting could be a good get here as it starts health regeneration after defeating multiple enemies.

There are two new perks to consider as well: Collective Action which adds a stacking period of increased damage after collecting elemental pickups or throwing Strand Tangles, and Redirection which increases damage against powerful foes after damaging adds.

Solar Glaive – Destiny 2 Ghosts of the Deep Loot

The Solar Glaive has Rapid-Fire Glaive which adds energy to the shield on dealing ranged damage.

If you want to create an effective shield/projectile glaive, you can pair Immovable Object with Unstoppable Force which would increase shield energy when dealing projectile damage while stationary with your shield up. Then, blocking damage with the shield increases projectile damage.

Incandescent, Close to Melee, and Replenishing Aegis are all great perk options for this Solar Glaive as well, especially if you plan on using it with Triton Vice.

Solar Submachine Gun – Destiny 2 Ghosts of the Deep Loot

Since it’s nearly impossible to get a Calus Mini-Tool in Destiny 2 Season 21, this new Solar Submachine Gun could be a new favorite, especially since it has an Aggressive Frame (the same as The Immortal).

Discord is a new perk that this Solar Submachine Gun has access to: it grants increased ADS speed, accuracy, and airborne effectiveness on final blows from another weapon. But the catch is that while Discord is active, final blows refund ammo.

If you want this Solar SMG for PvP, you’ll want a roll with Target Lock. If you want this Solar SMG for PvE, you’ll want Incandescent and probably Demolitionist.

Stasis Rocket Launcher – Destiny 2 Ghosts of the Deep Loot

Last but not least, the Ghosts of the Deep Stasis Rocket Launcher has an Aggressive Frame as well which makes for the highest damage-dealing Rocket Launchers.

Impulse Amplifier could be great on this Stasis Rocket Launcher as it’ll massively increase the projectile velocity and add increased reload speed. Envious Assassin and Tracking Module are also pretty good secondary options.

There’s a new perk called Bipod which increases the Rocket Launcher ammo and reserves in exchange for reduced damage, blast radius, and reload speed. I definitely don’t thing that Bipod is a good perk, especially on this Stasis Rocket Launcher.

Instead, I think Chill Clip is the way to get as the top half of the magazine causes Stasis explosions that slow enemies. There are some other great picks like Explosive Light and Cluster Bomb, but overall, this new Stasis Rocket Launcher has the capacity to replace your old Bump in the Night.

Destiny 2 Ghosts of the Deep: Exotic Sparrow, Emblem, and Title

Ghosts of the Deep also has an Exotic Sparrow, and Emblem, and a Title to earn. All of these cosmetic items are earned through completing the challenges associated with the Ghosts of the Deep Dungeon.

By completing the challenges, you’ll unlock increased chances at getting the Exotic Strand Trace Rifle and work your way to earning the Ghosts of the Deep Title which is called “Ghoul.”

- This article was updated on May 25th, 2023