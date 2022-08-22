How to Get Divinity in Destiny 2 (2022)

If you don’t know, Divinity is an Exotic Arc Trace Rifle in Destiny 2 and is one of the best Exotics in the game. And, with the potential builds that the new Arc 3.0 brings, Divinity is better than ever. Here is how to get Divinity in Destiny 2.

The reason why Divinity is so good is because of its Exotic perks. Starting with Judgement, this Intrinsic Exotic perk allows Divinity to create a field that weakens and disrupts an enemy that is taking sustained damage. This means that your teammates will do extra damage to the enemy that you are beaming with Divinity.

On top of that, Divinity has the Penance Trait that strikes your target with a burst of damage if they are under the effects of Judgement for long enough. Needless to say, Divinity is a powerhouse weapon that is great on any team for Raids and Boss fights.

How to Get Divinity in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 is filled with Exotic armor and weapons and Divinity is one that was released during the Shadowkeep expansion back in October 2019. That said, the only way you can get Divinity in 2022 is by purchasing the Shadowkeep expansion. If you don’t have access to Shadowkeep, you can’t get the Divinity Exotic.

But, before you need the Shadowkeep expansion unlocked, you can make a lot of progress in unlocking Divinity. It is a long road, but here’s how to unlock Divinity in Destiny 2.

First, you need to start at the Sorrow’s Harbor area of the Moon. Travel to the bottom right of the area and cross the red bridge. Once it opens up, travel left towards the cave entrance. This is where the Raid starts, but you are accessing it through the Public Events space.

Once you’ve stumbled onto the Vex, start clearing them all out. After a while, a boss will appear through the portal. If you kill it, the Divinity Exotic quest will drop called “What’s This… What’s This?”.

Vex Core Analyzed

For the next part of getting Divinity, you need to travel to Nessus. You need to visit all three lost sectors on Nessus and find the hidden room in each one. In the hidden room, you’ll find the Vex Core that needs to be analyzed. There are three in total.

In The Orrery, there is a secret passage high up on the right side of the long main corridor with blue light. In Ancient’s Haunt, the secret room is directly to the left of the Lost Sector entrance in a little alcove. In The Conflux, the secret area is located in the main area where the enemies spawn. You’ll need to jump up a few steps to find this room.

Decryption Core Repaired

For this part of the Divinity quest, all you need to do is eliminate Vex on the Moon. The easiest way to do that is to look for Public Events. Your best bet is staying close to Vex Invasion Zones.

If you see a boss Vex, focus on the grunts first as you need 120 Vex kills. You’ll know you are making progress on this quest if you receive Decryption Core Fragments as you kill Vex.

Core Empowered

The next step of the Divinity quest requires an empowered core. This is purchased at the Lectern of Enchantment at Sanctuary on the Moon. The material you need to buy the empowered core is 30 Phantasmal Fragments.

You can go to Sorrow’s Harbor to farm Nightmare enemies for the materials you need or you can spend Helium Filaments to get Phantasmal Fragments. Once you have 30 Phantasmal Fragments, buy the Empowered Decryption Core. After that is done, talk to Eris Morn who is right next to the Lectern of Enchantment.

Garden of Salvation Raid and Puzzles

At this point, you will need to purchase the Shadowkeep expansion to do the Garden of Salvation Raid. Sadly, there is no way around it. You’ll need to launch into the pit and solve 7 puzzles in one go.

Start: Once you have entered the Vex portal and entered the Black Garden, turn around and go towards the large green pit. Jump off the ledge and quickly turn around and glide down to the opening. Present your Empowered Decryption Core and you’ll now be able to solve the 6 puzzles.

Puzzle One: The first puzzle is found to the left and right of the stairs that lead back to the first encounter area. You’ll need to use all six of your teammates to tether the box to the object. Find the box and then find the object. Orient your team so that each member has a tether running through them.

Puzzle Two: After beating the first encounter, travel along the left side of the stage towards a pink tree. Crouch and fall down the hole to find another tether puzzle. Similar to the first, orient your team to create a tether from the box to the object.

Puzzle Three: Make your way to the second encounter. In the lily pad area, travel up and over to the area with 6 floating red diamonds. Use the tether under the big branch to run the stream through all 6 diamonds.

Puzzle Four: Next, beat the second and third encounters. For the fourth puzzle, you’ll find the tether box directly over the ledge of the main area. Connect to it and align your team to the 6 diamonds again. Use a Warlock’s glide to get the tether through the last two floating diamonds.

Puzzle Five: For the fifth puzzle, grab the tether connection from the same box. Make sure your whole team is tethered together and travel to the left and then right through the corridor entrance. There will be bomber Vex that kill you, so be prepared for them or get in the hourglass shape required from the red diamonds beforehand.

Puzzle Six: Once you are in the waterfall area, head through the passageway between the waterfalls. Ignore the diamonds on the floor and use the box to tether your team to the object that is further in and up in the cave.

Puzzle Seven: For the last puzzle, you need to line up in the order that you get tethered together. If you are on the lily pad that overlooks the six diamonds with the box on your left, the order is one on the bottom left with two above one and three above two. Four is bridged directly over from three to the other column. Five is below four and six is below five. If done correctly, the pattern on the floor will change and you’ll need to match its order. Continue to do that until you solve the last puzzle.

With all of the puzzles completed, finish the raid. Open both chests and, at long last, you’ll receive Divinity. Congratulations!

While we don’t know much about Season 18 of Destiny 2 yet, once it launches, we will have many articles and guides to help familiarize you with all of the new elements of the new season. To check it all out, visit our Destiny 2 page.

Destiny 2 is available now on Xbox One and Series consoles, PlayStation 4 and 5, PC, and Stadia.