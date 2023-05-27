Destiny 2: How to Get The Navigator and its Catalyst

Image: Bungie

The Navigator is an Exotic weapon introduced in Destiny 2 Ghosts of the Deep. To get The Navigator and its Catalyst, you need to play through the new Dungeon called Ghosts of the Deep. Here is exactly how to get The Navigator in Destiny 2.

How to Get The Navigator in Destiny 2

If you want to get The Navigator in Destiny 2, all you need to do is get lucky with the last encounter chest. You’ll get a chest after the Hive ritual encounter in the first forest section, after defeating the first boss, and after defeating the last boss. You can only get The Navigator in the chest after the last boss.

It all comes down to RNG, but you can increase the chance of getting The Navigator by completing the In Memoriam Triumph, Alone in the Deep Triumph, and Sovereign Triumph.

In Memoriam requires you to collect all 12 memories which I’ve written a helpful guide on where to find them all. Alone in the Deep requires you to complete Ghosts of the Deep flawless solo, so good luck. Sovereign requires you to complete Ghosts of the Deep on Master Difficulty, also good luck.

It doesn’t say by what percent the rate of getting The Navigator increases by, but getting any increased drop rate is a good thing. I recommend completing In Memoriam because it’s not too hard, it just takes time.

What is The Navigator Catalyst? Explained

First off, The Navigator is an Exotic Strand Trace Rifle. It has a perk called Weft Cutter that Severs a target after dealing sustained damage. The Exotic perk is Protective Weave which allows you to grant Woven Mail to you and an ally target when you shoot at them.

Image: Bungie

The Catalyst for The Navigator allows the weapon to have a special reload that loads the weapon with a grenade shot that shoots out a Grapple Tangle. This can be used to extreme success in PvP to create endless Grapple possibilities.

How to Get The Navigator Catalyst in Destiny 2

The only way to get The Navigator Catalyst is if you have The Navigator. Once you have it, you need to find dead Ghost piles, interact with Hive statues, and defeat a secret boss. Here’s how to do it.

The Navigator Catalyst – New Pacific Arcology

For part one of this three part process, you need to go to where you find the first message for In Memoriam and go into the side room. You’ll see a pile of dead Ghosts behind the last door which you need to interact with.

Then, find the Hive statue near the center column holding up the large circular platform overhead. Interact with it and Hive enemies and a secret boss will appear. Defeat the first bar of the boss’ health and continue forward through the Dungeon.

The Navigator Catalyst – Hollowfathom

Near the location of the first secret chest, you’ll see a Hive statue on the other side of the room. But first, you need the dead Ghost pile.

This pile is found as you continue forward. After exiting the methane sea after the first sunken Hive ship sighting, you’ll find the pile of dead Ghosts on a platform on the right.

You’ll need to be fast as you only have about a minute and a half, but your objective now is to run back through the methane sea and interact with the Hive statue you saw before. Fight the secret boss and it’ll run away after clearing its second health bar.

The Navigator Catalyst – Ghosts of the Deep

Once you reach the Ghosts of the Deep section with the long hallway with Wizards and platforms, go to the right to find the pile of dead Ghosts behind the big Hive lantern. This is on the first platform when you enter the room.

Now, you need to interact with the Hive statue at the other side of the room, found on top of the last building. I recommend clearing the room of enemies first to make traveling over in time much easier.

Defeat the boss and you’ll get a chest with The Navigator Catalyst inside.

- This article was updated on May 27th, 2023