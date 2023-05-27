Destiny 2 Ghosts of the Deep: All Secret Chest Locations

Image: Bungie

There are two secret chests in the Destiny 2 Ghosts of the Deep Dungeon. You can only open them once per week and they only offer items that you have acquired through Ghosts of the Deep encounters. To farm the best Ghosts of the Deep loot, here are the locations of the secret chests in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2: Where Are the Ghosts of the Deep Secret Chests?

In the Destiny 2 Ghosts of the Deep Dungeon, you don’t need to worry about the Efficient Angler Seasonal Challenge, but you do need to know where the two secret chests are.

Ghosts of the Deep Secret Chest Location #1 – Hallofathom

The first secret chest in Ghosts of the Deep is found at the bottom of Hallowfathom. After you’ve reached the bottom of Hallowfathom, you’ll jump into the methane sea one more time and jump off a coral cliff while under water.

If you jump to the cliff on the left side, you’ll emerge from the methane sea and see the secret chest immediately.

If you fall to the bottom, you’ll exit the methane sea and immediately fight some Hive. After the place is cleared, simply jump up the coral rocks on the left side to see the secret chest and where you can jump to get it easier next time.

Ghosts of the Deep Secret Chest Location #2 – Ghosts of the Deep

After the first boss, you’ll get to a long corridor called Ghosts of the Deep (fitting, I know). Platform through this area to the back of the room, clearing out the Hive as you go.

Before you jump down the hole in the floor, turn back and jump to the top of the domed gazebo behind you. On the top is where you’ll find the second secret chest in Ghosts of the Deep.

- This article was updated on May 27th, 2023