Destiny 2: How to Fix Efficient Angler Seasonal Challenge

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Destiny 2 Season of the Deep has introduced Seasonal Bonuses that unlock permanent buffs if you meet the requirement. One of the best ones to go for is Efficient Angler because it unlocks a buff that allows you a chance to have your Bait returned to you after catching a fish. However, the requirement for Efficient Angler seems to not be working. Here is how to get Efficient Angler in Destiny 2.

Related: How to Farm Bait Fast in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep

Destiny 2: Is Efficient Angler Broken?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

When looking at the Destiny 2 Seasonal Challenges page, tab over to Seasonal Bonuses and you’ll see Efficient Angler. The requirement to complete Efficient Angler and get the permanent buff is to catch a fish (it doesn’t even need to be an Exotic fish) while Focused Fishing is at its max. However, I have found that Efficient Angler is bugged.

Once you know what Focused Fishing is and have it to its max capacity, you can catch a fish which should complete the Efficient Angler Seasonal Bonus, but it doesn’t. The official wording in the Seasonal Bonus is to catch a fish while at “its maximum catch bonus” which should mean full Focused Fishing. However, after building Focused fishing to its max, catching another fish doesn’t complete Efficient Angler.

In fact, Focused Fishing doesn’t seem to increase the rarity or rate of caught fish by much, if at all. The problem may be that Focused Fishing is broken and Bungie needs to fix it. That or Efficient Angler isn’t working correctly.

Hopefully, more attention to this issue will spark Bungie to quickly fix this problem so we can enjoy the Efficient Angler perk. For now, keep fishing at the best spots available and wait for Bungie to fix Efficient Angler.

- This article was updated on May 25th, 2023