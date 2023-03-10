Image: Bungie

When the gun first came out during the Season of the Haunted, the CALUS Mini Tool was a must-have for every Guardian. It was complemented with builds that utilized the Solar 3.0 rework. With that out of the way— is it still possible to get the CALUS Mini Tool in Destiny 2 Lightfall? If so, how?

How to Get the CALUS Mini Tool in Destiny 2 Lightfall

With the Season of the Haunted being over for quite some time now, it seems that this heavily sought weapon can be found as a world drop. Because it’s now part of a standard loot pool, you will have to keep your eyes peeled when visiting Banshee-44 at the Tower and when opening up Engrams.

With how much you have to sift through and through all the RNG, it may take a while to get one. Before, you could have simply opened up Opulent chests and eventually got one with there. Now, there’s a bit more of an uncertain grind.

The reason why you might want to have this weapon on hand is because of its ability to make you move faster. If you pair this with the MIDA Multi-Tool, you’ll receive an even greater speed boost, making you harder to kill.

The CALUS is also very strong in terms of mobbing if you get the Incandescent and Unrelenting trait combo. For every kill, you trigger the Unrelenting ability which instantly starts your health regen. Pair that with the Incandescent— especially with a Solar build— and what you have is a mob-clearing SMG that renders you nearly invincible.

So, if you missed out on Season 17’s items, you’re not completely out of luck. You’re just going to have less of it. It’s actually worth it to get this item as it can carry you in the PvE and PvP modes of Destiny 2.

- This article was updated on March 10th, 2023