Destiny 2 The Variable Quest Guide: How to Unlock and Start for Vexcalibur Weapon

Image: Bungie

Destiny 2 has a variety of exotic weapons to collect and many players have recently been on the hunt for Vexcalibur. This is of no surprise as it has been an unexpected exotic release into the game which has seen plenty of people make it their priority to obtain. This article will take you through everything you need to know about how to get Vexcalibur in Destiny 2.

How to Start the Variable Quest in Destiny 2 for Vexcalibur

In order to start “The Variable” quest you have to visit the EDZ and land in the Gulch area first. You could also simply travel to the Gulch area but it is faster to land there. In order to start the next portion of the quest, collect all of the visible floating (glowing) fragments scattered across the Gulch. They look like small pieces of Vex technology in the air. We have listed some general locations below.

One of the fragments can be found up a hill next to a fallen tree. In the distance from the top of this hill, you will see a dome circular doorway straight in front of you. From this vantage, you will be able to see all of the fragments in view at night-time. Another will be found under the large bridge in the area close to the Lost Sector. Next to the highway signs on the right side of the Gulch, you will find another fragment behind one up in the air. In the center of the area opposite the circular metal door. Very close to 4. and just beside that fragment. Again in the center of the area. The last fragment can be found above Cabal machinery at the top of a hill in between two antennas.

Related: Top 10 Must-Have Weapons for Destiny 2 in PvE and PvP

It should be noted that you have thirty seconds after each fragment before the access code resets. The fragments don’t have to be collected in any particular order. When you have all of them you can proceed to start the mission for Vexcalibur. There will be a large Vex storm in the sky above a cave, make your way there and enter it. Go through the cave and talk to the Harpy to start the mission.

When completed, you can head to the H.E.L.M. and interact with the War Table. Vexcalibur will then be given to you.

Is Vexcalibur Worth Getting in Destiny 2?

Yes, Vexcalibur is absolutely worth your time. The weapon itself has a gorgeous appearance and will fit nicely in any Guardian’s arsenal. Along with that, Glaives are known to be quite versatile — useful for many situations that you may find yourself in.

The exotic perk on the Vexcalibur will have you firing a few void shots at one time over a “spread” as indicated in the exotic perk’s description. This is going to be extremely useful and may even be on par with Throne Cleaver’s potential spread of explosions from its equipped traits.

- This article was updated on April 5th, 2023