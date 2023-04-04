Top 10 Must-Have Weapons for Destiny 2 in PvE and PvP

Image: Bungie

Destiny 2 is in Season 20 which means it has had a ton of extremely great weapons in the past years. Luckily for you, most of the best weapons ever released are still obtainable today. If you want to dominate in PvE or PvP, you need these 10 weapons in Destiny 2.

Top 5 Must-Have Weapons in Destiny 2 PvE Season of Defiance

There are many extremely effective weapons in Destiny 2 that can help you create the best specific build you are going for. However, these five PvE weapons are essential for everyday PvE content as well as endgame content.

IKELOS SMG v1.0.3 / Funnelweb

For starters, SMGs dominate in both PvE and PvP, so the best weapon you can have is the IKELOS SMG v1.0.3 or the Funnelweb. Both of these SMGs are essential for add-clear — the IKELOS SMG v1.0.3 God Roll can very quickly eliminate hoards of enemies thanks to Voltshot and Funnelweb clears adds with Void explosions and Adrenaline Junkie continuously increases damage on Grenade or weapon kills.

You can get Funnelweb and IKELOS SMG v1.0.3 via any Legendary world drop. It will take luck because the world drop loot pool is very big, but hopefully, you get a God Roll when it does come.

Divinity

“Switch to Div” is a very common phrase in Destiny 2 because the Divinity Exotic Arc Trace Rifle is unbelievably good and important. Continuous damage with Divinity on a single target creates bursts of damage as well as a weakening field that stuns. This is insanely good against any boss in Destiny 2 and basically a required weapon for Raids and Dungeons.

Acquiring Divinity is a long and difficult road, but it is only possible by purchasing the Shadowkeep expansion.

Witherhoard

Witherhoard is an excellent Exotic Grenade Launcher in PvE and PvP, but it thrives in PvE. Good for bosses and add clear, Witherhoard creates an area of blight on impact. Anything in the blighted area takes damage over time and blights other enemies on death.

The only way to get Witherhoard is to own the Shadowkeep expansion. Once you have that, you can get your own Witherhoard quickly with an Exotic Cipher.

Gjallarhorn

Gjallarhorn is a Destiny 1 favorite that is still extremely powerful in Destiny 2. Gjallarhorn is an Exotic Rocket Launcher that deals insane amounts of damage to bosses.

Upon buying the Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack, you’ll get Gjallarhorn. This Exotic Rocket Launcher is a must-have.

Cataclysmic

Cataclysmic is one of the more recent weapons to be a PvE must-have. Though Linear Fusion Rifles got nerfed, Cataclysmic is known as the best Legendary Linear Fusion Rifle option because of its impressive perks and damage output.

The only way to get Cataclysmic in Destiny 2 is through Vow of the Disciple. Vow of the Disciple is the Witch Queen Raid and it has a pretty impressive loot table.

Top 5 Must-Have Weapons in Destiny 2 PvP Season of Defiance

Though there is some crossover with the PvE weapons being great in PvP, there are a few PvP weapons that are essential in Destiny 2.

The Immortal

The Immortal is a brand new Strand SMG that is only acquired through Trials of Osiris. With the right God Roll, The Immortal has the fastest time to kill out of any gun in Destiny 2 so far. This weapon is so good that people are researching how to counter it. Play through Trials of Osiris to get it.

Drang

Drang was a craftable weapon during Season of the Haunted, but it remains one of the best Legendary Sidearms for PvP today. It has an extremely quick time to kill and handles like a dream. It doesn’t have the most range, but you’re guaranteed to score kills with this amazing weapon.

There’s no easy way to get Drang in Destiny 2 right now, but the Opulent weapons are bound to return in a future season. Be sure to get yourself a God Roll Drang the next time it is available.

No Time to Explain

No Time to Explain is an Exotic Pulse Rifle that is commonly found in the top three most used PvP weapons. It has an awesome perk, great range, and enough power to constantly score kills.

You’ll get No Time to Explain by completing the Beyond Light expansion.

Dead Man’s Tale

Like No Time to Explain, Dead Man’s Tale is a very popular PvP choice because of its excellent range and quick kill time. Dead Man’s Tale is an Exotic Scout Rifle that rocks at basically any range.

Dead Man’s Tale was once acquired through an Exotic Quest but it can now be acquired from Xur.

BxR-55 Battler

Last but not least, the BxR-55 Battler is easily one of the best PvP weapons because of its specialized frame, amazing perks, and quick time to kill. This weapon is basically the burst rifle from Halo but better.

The only way to get the BxR-55 Battler is to own the Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack. You can unlock Xur’s Treasure Hoard in Eternity for a chance at this weapon. After getting Gjallarhorn, you can focus on getting a God Roll BxR-55 Battler.

And those are the must-have weapons in Destiny 2. While the meta is guaranteed to shift soon, these are currently the best weapons in PvE and PvP. If you have even one of these outstanding weapons, you’ll dominate in Destiny 2.

- This article was updated on April 4th, 2023