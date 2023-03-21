Destiny 2 Lightfall: How to Get IKELOS SMG v1.0.3 in Season 20

SMGs in Destiny 2 are incredibly good right now and one of the best SMGs in PvP and PvE is the IKELOS SMG v1.0.3. This weapon was reintroduced in Season of the Seraph which was Season 19 and isn’t easily available now thanks to Lightfall getting rid of Seasons 16-20.

While the IKELOS SMG is harder to get now, it’s not impossible. Here’s how to get the IKELOS SMG v1.0.3 in Destiny 2.

How to Get IKELOS SMG in Destiny 2 Season of Defiance

Hopefully, you’ll have luck finding an IKELOS SMG God Roll, but to find the weapon at all in Destiny 2 Season of Defiance will take luck. Since the IKELOS SMG was easily available through Resonance Amps and the Season of the Seraph vendor, unlocking all five patterns to get your own crafted IKELOS SMG used to be very easy.

The only way to get the IKELOS SMG in Destiny 2 Season 20 is through Neomuna drops. The chances of it dropping are low, since the world drops loot table includes a lot of weapons, but you can randomly acquire an IKELOS SMG by opening Nimbus’s engrams and opening Terminal Overload chests.

If you are extremely lucky, you’ll get the God Roll you’re looking for quickly or get enough red border IKELOS SMGs to create your own crafted gun. Either way, make sure to use the Terminal Overload glitch to increase your chances of finding an IKELOS SMG quickly.

What is the IKELOS SMG God Roll in Destiny 2?

If you manage to get an IKELOS SMG in Destiny 2 Lightfall, the PvE perk you’ll want to get is Voltshot. This perk is amazing as it will hit enemies with Arc damage after getting a kill and reloading. Pair it with Feeding Frenzy if you can, but if all you get is one IKELOS SMG with Voltshot, you’re good to go.

If you’re trying to get an IKELOS SMG PvP God Roll, the perk you’ll want is Tap the Trigger for a huge upgrade to recoil when you first shoot the weapon or Dynamic Sway Reduction as it increases Accuracy and Stability.

- This article was updated on March 21st, 2023