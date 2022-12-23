In Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph, Resonance Amps are a new feature that will get you closer to getting that IKELOS SMG God Roll fast. Finding Resonance Amps are the best way to unlock and grind toward the IKELOS Seraph weapons. Because it isn’t introduced at all, using or even knowing about the Enhanced Resonance Amp can be difficult. Here is how to use the Enhanced Resonance Amp and where all the Resonance Amp locations are in Destiny 2.

How to Use the Enhanced Resonance Amp in Destiny 2

As you begin the Season of the Seraph quest called More Than a Weapon, you’ll receive the Enhanced Resonance Amp. To use the Enhanced Resonance Amp, you need to open your inventory. Once there, hover over the Enhanced Resonance Amp and interact with it to consume four Resonate Stems. Resonate Stems are awarded by completing Heist Battlegrounds.

Once you consume four Resonate Stems, you’ll get a message in the Enhanced Resonance Amp that looks like this: “[CONNECTION ESTABLISHED] CB.SRVY/RUN” followed by a number and four directional instructions. These four words are instructions to help you find a Resonance Amp.

All Resonance Amp Locations in Destiny 2

Now that you know how to use the Enhanced Resonance Amp, you’ll need to know where to find all of the Resonance Amps. You’ll get assigned a random Resonance Amp location each time you use the Enhanced Resonance Amp.

Some quick tips when trying to find a Resonance Amp. First, you’ll want to try to listen for old 1950s-sounding music. Also, when you get close to the Resonance Amp, the center of your screen will get white and expand as you get closer.

Here are the locations for all of the Resonance Amps in Destiny 2:

All Europa Resonance Amp Locations in Destiny 2

1. Europa.Crossing.Outpost.Wall

To find this Resonance Amp on Europa, spawn into Charon’s Crossing. Once there, hop down to the exposed platform on the edge of the canyon outside of the building.

2. Europa.Ridge.Road.Ledge

This Resonance Amp is found on the left side of Charon’s Crossing. Just before Cadmus Ridge, just down to the ledge on the left side to find the Resonance Amp.

3. Europa.Beyond.Cliff.Landing

Go to the Beyond and continue into the canyon on the east side. The Resonance Amp is found at the end of the canyon.

4. Europa.Eventide.Dome.Catwalk

You’ll find this Resonance Amp inside the giant dome at Eventide Ruins. Jump up onto the platform to find the Resonance Amp.

5. Europa.Eventide.Cliff.Refuge

On the east side of Eventide Ruins, you’ll find a hidden path marked by green lights. Take the path and follow it down to the cave. This is where you’ll find the Resonance Amp.

6. Europa.Abyss.Fissure.Construct

At the Vex buildings at Asterion Abyss, you’ll find this Resonance Amp. Look for the fissure in the ice and follow it east. You’ll see the Resonance Amp.

All Moon Resonance Amp Locations in Destiny 2

1. Luna.Sanctuary.Stage.Backup

This Resonance Amp found on the Moon is found directly behind the platform where Eris is.

2. Luna.Anchor.Tower.Rotunda

At Anchor of Light, look for the circular building with green mist underneath it. Jump into it and you’ll easily find this Resonance Amp.

3. Luna.Ancher.Dome.Catwalk

On the east side of Ancher’s Line, go to the building with the dome ceiling. Head inside and follow the platforms toward the ceiling to get to this Resonance Amp.

4. Luna.Archer.Crevasse.Crash

On the west side of Archer’s Line, look for a ravine. Follow it west and you’ll see a crashed ship. In this area, you’ll find the Resonance Amp.

5. Luna.Hellmouth.Outcropping.Alcove

Underneath the big outcropping on the northeast side of Hellmouth, you’ll find this Resonance Amp tucked away in the upper corner.

7. Luna.Sorrow.Altar.Recess

In the northeast section of Sorrow’s Harbor is where this Resonance Amp is. Look for a cave entrance and head down to find it.

All Operation: Seraph’s Shield Resonance Amp Locations in Destiny 2

Orbital.Engineering.Shaft.Platform

This Resonance Amp is located in the first quarter of Operation: Seraph’s Shield. Before you use the first Augmentation Terminal, climb the platforms on the left side of the room to reach the Resonance amp at the top.

Orbital.Engineering.Servers.Columns

Further into the Operation: Seraph’s Shield mission, you’ll discover this Resonance Amp. In the room directly after you first get the Operator Augment, you’ll find this Resonance Amp in the red side room.

Orbital.Logistics.Foyer.Hall

After the space section of Operation: Seraph’s Shield and defeating the Hive miniboss, this Resonance Amp is found in the back right of this room past the lasers.

Orbital.Control.Nexus.Upload

This Resonance Amp is found in the last room. Before you upload the virus and complete Operation: Seraph’s Shield, look to the left and you’ll see this Resonance Amp.

Destiny 2 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on December 22nd, 2022