Destiny 2 – Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack Is it Worth It?

There are some pros and cons, but all in all, it's kind of absurd.

December 7th, 2021 by Noah Nelson

Today, the Destiny 2 Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack is available. As the name suggests, Bungie is celebrating 30 years of great games by adding new content to one of their most beloved games. The question is: is it worth it? Here is everything that will be available with the Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack and if it is worth it.

Destiny 2, if you don’t know, is Bungie’s one of a king free-to-play first-person shooter MMORPG that, in line with other free-to-play live games, isn’t afraid of paywalls. Offering an exciting new world filled with epic quests, powerful weapons, and exotic gear, there is always something new in Destiny 2. For the end of the year, and its 30th birthday, Bungie is offering an Anniversary Pack.

Is Destiny 2 Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack Worth It?

Before discussing if it is worth it or not, you first must know what you’ll get with the 30th Anniversary Pack. There will be one new pirate-themed dungeon called Grasp of Avarice, the Gjallarhorn Exotic Rocket which was a fan favorite from Destiny 1, and a new Thorn Armor set based on Thorn, the popular hand cannon in Destiny 1. Along with that, there will be various ornament sets like streetwear and new weapons inspired by past Bungie worlds, like possibly Halo. All of that is included for $25.

Now, is the Destiny 2 Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack worth it? Honestly, not really. In the past, Bungie has released events, like the new dungeon in this new pack, for free. With the 30th Anniversary Pack, which doesn’t include all that much, there is a pricey paywall to previously free content. A paywall, I might add, that shares the price of other incredible, complete games.

There are other concerns too. Since Destiny 2 is a game that is constantly evolving, the power of guns and armor are ephemeral with each new season. If the game follows the same trajectory it has for the last seven years, the content from this 30th Anniversary Pack will be meaningless in a couple of seasons.

Lastly, the cost of this Anniversary Pack is nearly the cost of a full-blown expansion. Bungie is getting more and more greedy with their paywalls for Destiny 2 and in this case, in particular, it isn’t worth it. Unless you are a huge Bungie fan or a Destiny die-hard, this 30th Anniversary Pack is not worth it. Wait until next February for The Witch Queen, as that expansion will be worth your money.

For more guides on all things Destiny 2 make sure to follow us here. We cover everything from seasonal challenges to how to get specific guns like the Jurassic Green pulse rifle. Stick around for more.

Destiny 2 is available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Google Stadia, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 7th, 2021

