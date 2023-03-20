Image: Bungie

Among the wide arsenal of weapons players can use on Destiny 2, the Cloudstrike Exotic Sniper can, given the weapon’s high damage and utility, be considered one of the most solid options for both hardcore and casual players. But how can you get the Cloudstrike? Now, here’s how to get the Cloudstrike Exotic Sniper in Destiny 2.

How to Get the Cloudstrike Exotic Sniper in Destiny 2

Just like it was when the weapon first debuted as part of 2020’s Beyond Light expansion, you can get the Cloudstrike Exotic Sniper in Destiny 2 by taking part in Empire Hunts.

The Cloudstrike will be a rare drop, meaning that you may have to complete a few hunts (if you are lucky) in order to add the weapon to your arsenal. Taking into account claims by many players in the game’s community, the average player seems to be able to get the weapon on around their fifth to tenth try.

Fortunately, the difficulty level of your chosen hunt does not seem to affect the Cloudstrike’s drop rate, so if you have the resources, the most efficient way to try to get the weapon can be done by selecting Adept and then completing the Hunt as fast as possible.

How to Start Empire Hunts in Destiny 2

After completing the main campaign introduced during the Beyond Light expansion and the Reclaiming Europa, New Empire, and Defeat the Dark Priestess quests, you will be able to start Empire Hunts in Destiny 2 at any time by heading to Europa and talking to Variks. Each Empire Hunt will cost you 40 Herealways Pieces.

You can get Herealways Pieces in Destiny 2 by completing all kinds of activities and in-game challenges while on Rathmore Chaos, Europa.

