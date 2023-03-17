Destiny 2 Basso Ostinato God Roll and How to Get It

Image: Bungie

Basso Ostinato is a new Void Energy Shotgun in Destiny 2 that is actually really great. It’s a Neomuna weapon and it’s not craftable, so you’ll need to grind Terminal Overload activities to get the perfect God Roll in Destiny 2.

Basso Ostinato has a Rapid-Fire Frame which means it fires full auto, has deeper ammo reserves, and reloads faster when empty. It has the Nanotech Tracer Rockets Origin Trait which isn’t as great as it is on the Synchronic Roulette God Roll, but you’ll shoot homing micro-rockets after landing multiple hits.

Here are the basic stats for Basso Ostinato in Destiny 2:

Impact: 65

65 Range: 25

25 Stability: 27

27 Handling: 40

40 Reload Speed: 63

How to Get Basso Ostinato in Destiny 2

Basso Ostinato is a Neomuna weapon, so the only way to get it is through Terminal Activities, Nimbus, and Neomuna patrols. Unlike the best Neomuna weapon red border farm, Basso Ostinato isn’t craftable so there is no red border version to get. You’ll have to get a God Roll the old-fashioned way.

Basso Ostinato PvE God Roll in Destiny 2

Barrel: Smoothbore

Magazine: Light Mag

Perk 1: Lead From Gold

Perk 2: Destabilizing Rounds

The goal with the Basso Ostinato PvE God Roll is to increase the Range and utilize the amazing perks to perform excellent ad clear.

Smoothbore is a new attachment that is incredible on Basso Ostinato as it adds +15 Range, but increases the pellet spread by 7.5%. This is a great trade-off that makes Basso Ostinato much more effective.

Light Mag is the magazine of choice for this Basso Ostinato PvE God Roll as it grants a small boost of +5 to Range and grants +10 to the Reload Speed.

With Lead From Gold, you’ll get Basso Ostinato ammo after picking up Heavy Ammo. Especially when paired with the best mods, you’ll never run out of Basso Ostinato ammo.

Lastly, what makes the Basso Ostinato PvE God Roll so great is Destabilizing Rounds. This new Void perk spreads Volatile to nearby enemies after a final blow. Killing a Volatile enemy causes a Void explosion which can then chain through the other Volatile enemies.

Basso Ostinato PvP God Roll in Destiny 2

Barrel: Smoothbore

Magazine: Accurized Rounds

Perk 1: Grave Robber

Perk 2: Opening Shot

The objective with the PvP Basso Ostinato God Roll is to increase Range and fire quickly and effectively.

To dominate PvP with Basso Ostinato, you need Smoothbore as it increases the Range by 15 points. This is a necessary choice as Range rules supreme in PvP.

Accurized Rounds is great for Basso Ostinato because it will further increase the Range by 10 points. With these attachments, Basso Ostinato’s Range goes from 26 to 51.

The Basso Ostinato perks for PvP aren’t great, but Grave Robber and Opening Shot make for a solid combo that highlights the best Shotgun play style.

Grave Robber reloads the weapon on Melee final blows which will help you continue fighting with the gun for much longer. Opening shot improves the Accuracy by 20 points and Range by 25 points on the first shot. These two perks combined make Basso Ostinato a deadly force to be reckoned with.

- This article was updated on March 17th, 2023