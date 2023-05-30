Destiny 2 Aquarium Vivarium Triumph Guide: All Plant and Flora Locations in Deep Dives

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Destiny 2 Season of the Deep has a Ritual Triumph called Aquarium Vivarium and it requires you to find and collect all plant and flora in Deep Dives. There are three different Deep Dive encounters that rotate weekly and have different plant and flora. Completing the Aquarium Vivarium Triumph gets you the Siochain’s Scuba Exotic Ghost Shell. Here is how to get the Aquarium Vivarium Triumph in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 Twilight Plant and Twilight Flora Location, Explained

The Twilight Plant and Twilight Flora are found in the Deep Dive encounter with J4W-S, Wrathborn Servitor.

The first thing you do in Deep Dives is dive into the methane sea. After you’ve left the underwater building and reached the seafloor, the first Twilight Plant can be found by turning left by the yellow coral.

Continue forward until you see a yellow tube-shaped coral. Harvest it for your Aquarium to collect the Twilight Plant. As an extra tip, the Twilight Plant is right next to a drop-off with a Hive statue at the bottom.

The Twilight Flora is easy to get. Continue forward through the methane sea until you reach the next building.

Once you’ve found the door to leave the methane sea, turn back and look at the blue leafy flora by the ledge wall you just came down from. You’ll see the harvest for aquarium button when you are close.

Destiny 2 Midnight Plant and Midnight Flora Location, Explained

The Midnight Plant and Midnight Flora are found in the Kudazad, Bound to Xivu Arath Deep Dive encounter. This encounter goes live in Season of the Deep Week 2, so we’ll update this guide when that happens.

Destiny 2 Abyss Plant and Abyss Flora Location, Explained

The Midnight Plant and Midnight Flora are found in the Kelgorath, Taken from Bones Deep Dive encounter. This encounter goes live in Season of the Deep Week 3, so we’ll update this guide when that happens.

- This article was updated on May 30th, 2023