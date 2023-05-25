Destiny 2 Down the Drain Triumph Guide: How to Defeat Each Unique Deep Dive Boss

How do I complete the Down the Drain Triumph in Destiny 2?

May 25th, 2023 by Noah Nelson
Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Down the Drain Triumph is a requirement to get the Destiny 2 Season of the Deep Title. However, it can be tricky knowing how to defeat all three unique bosses which is the requirement to complete the Down the Drain Triumph. Here is how to complete Down the Drain and defeat all three unique bosses in Destiny 2.

How to Complete Down the Drain Triumph in Destiny 2

Destiny-2-Down-the-Drain-Triumph
Image: Attack of the Fanboy

To complete the Down the Drain Triumph in Destiny 2, you need to defeat the three bosses that appear at the end of the Deep Dive activity.

Each Deep Dive is different and offers different bosses. The bosses you face rotate weekly, or quicker than that, which means the only way to complete the Down the Drain Triumph is to wait until the boss you need is available in the Deep Dive activity.

How to Defeat J4W-S, Wrathborn Servitor in Destiny 2

If you’re far enough along with the Season of the Deep “Into the Depths” quest, you’ll face and defeat J4W-S in the Operation Thunderbolt mission. For a detailed description of how to defeat J4W-S, I recommend reading my Operation Thunderbolt guide as I give specific tips and tricks that helped me defeat this unique Deep Dive boss.

When facing J4W-S, you’ll want to look out for the Exploding Shanks during the damage phase as well as the Solar heat blast from J4W-S that continuously drains your health. To avoid the Solar heat blast, all you need to do is be behind cover that blocks line of sight between you and J4W-S.

Take your time with the Servitor room and clear out the enemies when you can. Save your Super and Heavy Ammo for the damage phases and you’ll defeat J4W-S in no time.

How to Defeat Kudazad, Bound to Xivu Arath in Destiny 2

Kudazad isn’t available yet in Destiny 2, but I’ll update this guide when it is.

How to Defeat Kelgorath, Taken from Bones in Destiny 2

Kelgorath isn’t available yet in Destiny 2, but I’ll update this guide when it is.

