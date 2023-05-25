Destiny 2 Big Fish Triumph Guide: How to Defeat Each Unique Salvage Boss

How Do I complete the Big Fish Triumph in Destiny 2?

May 25th, 2023 by Noah Nelson
Image: Attack of the Fanboy

There are eight Triumphs that need to be completed to get the Destiny 2 Season of the Deep Title and one of the toughest ones is the Big Fish Triumph. The Big Fish Triumph requires you to defeat the two unique bosses at the end of the Salvage activity: Azshradat and Uorgotha. Here is how to complete the Big Fish Triumph in Destiny 2.

How to Get Big Fish Triumph in Destiny 2

The Big Fish Triumph in Destiny 2 only requires you to defeat two unique bosses. They are both located at the end of the Season of the Deep Salvage activity which is accessible through the H.E.L.M. map.

The catch to this is only one unique boss is available at a time. Luckily for us, we only have to face one boss at the end of the Salvage activity.

The two unique Salvage bosses rotate weekly and possibly more frequently as Season of the Deep continues. So, if you’ve defeated Azshradat and need to defeat Uorgotha or vice versa, wait a week and that boss will likely be available.

Destiny 2: How to Defeat Azshradat, Celebrant of Xivu Arath

Azshradat, Celebrant of Xivu Arath is a Hive boss that takes some know-how to defeat. Once you get into the Azshradat encounter, you’ll see four Hive runes floating in the air with circles underneath them.

You need to go under each Hive rune and see what happens. If a red X appears at your feet, you’re at the wrong rune. If the circular area glows a greenish-yellow, then you’re right on the money.

When in the right Hive rune circle, you can deal damage to the Hive enemy with the white invulnerable shield. Sometimes, it can be hard to see that enemy, so I recommend jumping and using grenades or any tracking ability to deal enough damage to remove the white invulnerable shield.

With the shield down, defeat that Hive yellow-bar enemy. Once that is done, you need to repeat the same process two more times.

After that, Azshradat, Celebrant of Xivu Arath, who is in the middle of the room, awakens. To remove its white invulnerable shield, find the right Hive rune circle and shoot Azshradat, just as before with the yellow-bar enemies.

Once the white invulnerable shield is down, deal as much damage as possible to Azshradat and you’ll defeat it. With Azshradat slain, collect your chest, use a Salvage key if you’ve got it, and return to orbit. Job well done!

Destiny 2: How to Defeat Uorgotha, Scourge of the Deep

Uorgotha isn’t available to fight right now, but I’ll update this guide when they are available.

- This article was updated on May 25th, 2023

