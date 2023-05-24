How to Get the Aquanaut Title in Destiny 2

Here is how to get the Aquanut Title in Destiny 2.

May 24th, 2023 by Christian Bognar
Destiny 2 new season “Season of the Deep” brings a new title for players to work hard towards achieving. Season of Deep introduced the Aquanaut title — but to get it, players will need to complete a whole list of Triumphs. These may take some time, and while some are considered unknown at the moment, here are all the triumphs and how you can get the Aquanatic title in Destiny 2.

Steps to Get the Aquanuat Title in Destiny 2

Below are all the Triumphs that must be completed to claim the Aquanaut title in Destiny 2. For those that are secret, they haven’t been discovered yet and will likely be revealed further into the season.

TriumphsObjective
Weekly WetworkComplete the “Into the Depths” quest each week.
Challenge AcceptedUnlock all of the seasonal bonuses by completing seasonal challenges.
Echo RelocationReset your vendor rank with the Sonar Station found in the HELM.
Reprised ReckoningDefeat targets with Season of the Deep weapons.
Big FishDefeat each unique boss in the Salvage activity. Bosses are on a weekly rotation.
Down the DrainDefeat each unique boss in the Deep Dives activity.
Pressurized DeepComplete a Deep Dive with Pressure Trials active on each encounter.
Secret Unknown TriumphUnknown at the moment.
Quantity over QualityCatch a fish at any pond.
Ambitious AnglerCatch an exotic fish at any pond.
Secret Unknown TriumphUnknown at the moment.

The good news is that we already have some guides for completing these Triumphs. For example, catching an exotic fish can be difficult if you don’t know where to look — so check out our complete guide on catching an exotic fish as well as focus fishing!

It’ll be around a few weeks before we learn the objective for the unknown secret Triumphs. But, in the meantime, tackle the other triumphs so you are prepared for when they are revealed. This way, you’ll be one step closer to getting the Aquanaut Title!

- This article was updated on May 24th, 2023

