How to Get the Push Forward Emblem in Destiny 2

Image: Bungie

With the unfortunate and unexpected passing of Lance Reddick who played Commander Zavala in Destiny 2, Guardians are banding together to honor the leader of the Last City by wearing the Push Forward Emblem.

The Push Forward Emblem is currently available to all Guardians and has been designated as the Commander Zavala Emblem because it is one of the first Emblems given by Commander Zavala in Destiny 2. Here’s how to get the Push Forward Emblem.

Destiny 2: How to Get the Push Forward Emblem

Unless you have been playing since the Red War expansion at the beginning of Destiny 2, odds are you don’t have the Push Forward Emblem. Since Lance Reddick’s passing should bring us all together and not exclude any that don’t have a certain Emblem, it’s important to know how to get it.

To get the Push Forward Emblem in Destiny 2, all you need to do is complete strikes and earn rank-up packages from Commander Zavala. When you open rank-up engram packages from Commander Zavala, you’ll always have a chance to get the Push Forward Emblem.

Do I Need the Push Forward Emblem to Honor Lance Reddick in Destiny 2?

Since the only way to get the Push Forward Emblem in Destiny 2 is to grind for it by completing Vanguard strikes and opening rank-up engrams, the other way you can honor Lance Reddick is by wearing any Vanguard Emblem and the Vanguard colors.

There are dozens of Vanguard Emblems available in Destiny 2 and Vanguard shaders are available as rewards in each season. You likely have at least one Vanguard Emblem and/or shader, so dawn those and you’ll honor Lance Reddick just as much as every other Destiny 2 player.

With your Vanguard Emblem and shader on, you’ll join the thousands of Guardians that are celebrating Lance Reddick’s life and irreplaceable role in Destiny 2.

- This article was updated on March 21st, 2023