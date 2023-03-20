How to Get the Zavala Emblem to Honor Lance Reddick in Destiny 2

Image: Bungie

Destiny 2 has had plenty of characters who have graced its universe over the years, but none could be said to be as closely influential as Zavala. Voiced by the late Lance Reddick, he has always been a greatly loved character by many. Reddick’s passing has left a heavy toll on the shoulders of guardians: Horizon fans, and actor enthusiasts alike. You can honor his memory by getting the “Zavala emblem” in Destiny 2.

Getting the Zavala Emblem in Destiny 2

In order to get the Zavala Emblem you can do so by a drop from rank-up packages from the Vanguard (through Zavala) by completing Strikes. The emblem itself is actually called “Push Forward” and redditors have decided that this is a heartfelt way to honor Reddick’s memory. The sentiment of pushing forward during moments like these is a strong value to have.

There is a chance that you already have the “Push Forward” emblem already unlocked. You can find out if this is the case by visiting the Tower and going to your Collections near the Vaults. Specifically, the emblem can be found through these steps.

Open Collections. Open the Flair section. Navigate to the “Strikes” tab and look for the emblem.

Are There Any Other Ways to Honor Lance Reddick in Destiny 2?

Yes, some guardians have been paying tribute by standing and sitting near the loved character Zavala. You will be able to find Zavala in the Tower looking out toward the city below. This means that no matter where you are in the game, you will also have the chance to visit this admired Vanguard leader for yourself.

The legacy that Reddick has left is incredibly large and will be remembered for years to come. There is one warm thought that is left with us — knowing that their spirit will live on in games and entertainment forevermore.

- This article was updated on March 20th, 2023