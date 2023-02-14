Bungie Announces Major Changes to Vanguard Ritual Playlist in Destiny 2 Season 20

The Vanguard ritual playlist in Destiny 2 has been subject to a set of changes during the Witch Queen expansion. The last change that came to the entire playlist was when Bungie added the Battleground strike and the Proving Grounds missions to the aforementioned playlist.

Over the past few seasons, Bungie has removed some strikes from the playlist because they weren’t up to the mark with the difficulty levels in the game. With that said, the developers are bringing some more changes to the Vanguard ritual playlist in Destiny 2 Season 20.

Bungie to Add the Mars Heist Battlegrounds to The Vanguard Ritual Playlist in Destiny 2 Season 20

As mentioned in their recent blog post, Bungie will be refreshing and reworking some really popular strikes in the Vanguard ritual playlist. For starters, strikes like the Arms Dealer and the Lake of Shadows will receive a rework so that they’re at par with the other strikes available in the game.

Moreover, strikes like the Inverted Spire and the Exodus Crash will also be removed from the Nightfall playlist, and their presence in the Vanguard ritual playlist will also be reduced. Although players will be able to launch them directly from the Director in Destiny 2, their availability in the ritual playlist and the Nightfall playlists will be restricted/absent until they’re reworked.

These aren’t the only changes coming to the playlist. In Lightfall, Bungie will be adding the Season 16 and Season 19 Battlegrounds to the ritual playlist. In fact, the Mars Battleground Playlist will be the first one to join the Nightfall playlist as well. Interestingly enough, four out of the six Grandmaster Nightfalls will either be reworked or new. With Strand and the gameplay modifiers being reworked as well, the overall experience will be different from what it was up until now.

It will be interesting to see how the community reacts to these changes. Moreover, the PvP mode is getting two new modes and a few new maps too, so Destiny 2 Lightfall is going to be more interesting than it already sounds! Unfortunately, though, the in-game LFG feature will be delayed up until Season 23.

Destiny 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 14th, 2023