Destiny 2’s In-Game LFG Is Getting Delayed to Late 2023

Last year, Bungie announced that Lightfall would mark the inclusion of many exciting features including an in-game Destiny 2 LFG. However, in a recent blog post, they announced that the Destiny 2 LFG will be delayed until the end of 2023.

When Will Destiny 2 Get LFG?

If you don’t know, LFG stands for “Looking for Group” and is necessary for solo players who want to experience end-game content like the Spire of the Watcher. Bungie has an LFG feature on their site, but integrating a Fireteam Finder into the actual game is something many fans have wanted for a long time.

Though we know the names of Season 20 and 21, we also know that we will be getting the Destiny 2 LFG in Season 23, which is the last season of Lightfall. This season will begin around late 2023 and wrap into 2024.

The reason Bungie pushed the Fireteam Finder in Destiny 2 is because they wanted to make it a truly top-notch experience. With so much being worked on, they delayed it so that they could include all of the features they want it to have.

If all goes right, the Destiny 2 Fireteam Finder will include tags, player control, and much more. If you were looking forward to running the new Lightfall raid easily with an in-game Destiny 2 LFG function, you’ll have to wait a bit longer.

For now, the only thing you can do is continue using the Bungie LFG while we wait for an in-game Fireteam Finder in Destiny 2. At least you can enjoy the freelance Trials of Osiris while it lasts.

Especially for solo players, it is a major bummer that we aren’t getting the Destiny 2 LFG sooner, but it’s not the end of the world considering there is an alternative that still works.

Destiny 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 13th, 2023