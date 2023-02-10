Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris Weapon This Week, Maps, and More

Trials of Osiris is back in Destiny 2 from now until the next weekly reset. If you’re itching to know what rewards, weapons, and maps are in this week’s Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris, you’ve come to the right place.

Destiny 2 Trials Weapon This Week

The Exalted weapon available during the Trials of Osiris this week is Exalted Truth. The Exalted Truth God Roll is a fan-favorite especially because Hand Cannons are extremely popular still in Destiny 2.

To reiterate, you have from now, February 10, until February 14 to enjoy Trials of Osiris. Whether you are grinding for the Exalted weapon or just enjoy the game mode, soak it in while you can.

Is Trials Freelance This Week in Destiny 2?

A new feature Bungie has been experimenting with Trials of Osiris is making it Freelance which means instead of requiring matchmaking like Trials usually does, you’ll be able to enter Trials solo and receive a team.

For this week’s Trials of Osiris, freelance is enabled. This means that whether you are a solo player or run with a squad of three, you’ll be able to play Trials of Osiris as a full squad for this 3v3 mode.

Destiny 2 Trials Maps This Week

The maps in rotation for this week’s Trials of Osiris are Javelin-4 and Radiant Cliffs. Javelin-4 is a map set on Io that features a big circular middle, sharp corners, and a few long hallways. Radiant Cliffs is an almost symmetrical map that has a lot of tight spaces.

To maximize the amount of loot you get during Trials of Osiris, be sure to talk to Saint-14 in The Tower and acquire a Passage of Mercy. This will help you rank up when you get wins for better Trials loot.

Destiny 2 Trials Loot Table This Week

This week, the loot table for Trials of Osiris includes the Exalted Truth, Burden of Guilt, Forgiveness, Whistler’s Whim, The Inquisitor, Unwavering Duty, and the Trials armor.

That is everything you need to know about Trials of Osiris from February 10 to February 14. We’ll be sure to update this article when future Trials events happen.

Destiny 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 10th, 2023