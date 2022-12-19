Destiny 2 Unwavering Duty God Roll: Best Perks for PVP and PVE

Unwavering Duty is a brand new power Solar Machine Gun introduced in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph. To get it, you’ll need to complete challenges and matches of Trials of Osiris. In between working on collecting all the Devilish Recordings in Spire of the Watcher, You might want to try to get an Unwavering Duty God Roll in Destiny 2.

Unwavering Duty comes with an Adaptive Frame which means that its stats are pretty well-rounded. Like its cousin, the Exalted Truth Hand Cannon, Unwavering Duty also comes with three basic origin traits to choose from starting with Alacrity which increases reload speed, stability, aim assist, and range when you’re running solo or are the last living member of your fireteam.

The other two basic origin traits for Unwavering Duty are One Quiet Moment which increases the reload speed when out of combat and Suros Synergy which briefly increases handling and reduces flinch after reloading.

Here are the basic stats for Unwavering Duty in Destiny 2:

Impact: 41

41 Range: 58

58 Stability: 60

60 Handling: 50

50 Reload Speed: 68

68 Magazine: 55

Unwavering Duty PvE God Roll in Destiny 2

Machine Guns like Unwavering Duty are especially great in PvE. Arrowhead Brake is the best PvE barrel for the Unwavering Duty God Roll because it will reduce all of the unpredictable recoil and moderately boost handling. Tactical Mag is the best magazine as it will slightly boost stability and the magazine size will buffing the reload speed.

For PvE, Subsistence still reigns supreme. This perk allows you to partially reload your magazine by defeating targets. Dynamic Sway Reduction comes in a close second which grants improved accuracy and stability while continuously holding down the trigger.

Incandescent has been one of the best PvE perks for a while as it spreads scorch to nearby enemies which can chain together ignites. If you don’t necessarily want that perk, Killing Tally will increase weapon damage per kill up to 30% until stowed or reloaded.

Unwavering Duty PvP God Roll in Destiny 2

If weapon recoil isn’t an issue for you, Full Bore is the best barrel for PvP as it greatly increases the range but decreases stability and handling. If you are worried about recoil, Hammer-Forged Rifling is the next best option as it won’t hurt any other stats and will moderately boost range. To dump more stats into range which is most important in PvP, try to get Accurized Rounds for the mag.

A great perk for the Unwavering Duty PvP God Roll is Auto-Loading Holster which automatically reloads the Machine Gun after being holstered for 2.5 seconds. Killing Wind is also excellent as you’ll get a big buff to range, mobility, and handling after final blows with this weapon.

And for the final perk for the Unwavering Duty PvP God Roll, Cascade Point is the winner. This new perk allows final blows or sustained precision hits with another weapon to increase this weapon’s rate of fire for a short duration. This is a really great perk to increase the time to kill with Unwavering Duty.

And that is the Unwavering Duty PvP and PvE God Rolls in Destiny 2. If you are looking for a Void Machine Gun to grind for, check out Retrofit Escapade.

Destiny 2 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on December 19th, 2022