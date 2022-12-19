Destiny 2 Spire of the Watcher: All Devilish Recording Locations

With the Spire of the Watcher being added to Destiny 2, we also have that addition of a seal to complete for the dungeon. The challenges for the seal are what we have come to expect, with a few of the challenges giving players an increased exotic drop chance when completed. One challenge that gives the increased chance is finding all of the Devilish Recordings in the Spire of the Watcher. Let’s go over where all the Devilish Recordings are in Destiny 2.

Devilish Recording Locations in Spire of the Watcher

Unlike the Duality dungeon triumph, the Spire of the Watcher only has six recordings you need to collect. To make it even easier, all the recordings can be found after the first encounter but before the third encounter. Here is where you can find them all

Recording 1

This recording can be found right after you complete the first encounter of Spire of the Watcher. After you take the slide down into the bunker, you will want to turn around and look to the left at the wall toward the ramp. There should be three levels on platforms on this wall with computers on each end of the platforms.

You will want to jump up to the third level of the platforms and look to the ramp side of the wall to see the computer with the recording on it.

Recording 2

This one can be found right after you exit the vent system to enter the control room. When you fall out of the vents, you should notice a hole with granting over it. You will want to jump in the hole and look along the walls to find a monitor with the recording on it.

Recording 3

After you complete the first bit of parkour on the hanging bundles of metal, you will want to jump to the walkway to the left of the last floating platform. The jump can be a bit tricky since the game expects you to jump down to the smaller platforms to the right. You will need some sort of movement enhancement to make this jump, whether it be an exotic or using a class ability that increases your movement.

Once you have made the jump up to the walkway, you should be able to find the recording on the second set of computers that are right before the edge of the walkway. If you continue down the walkway and across the gap, you can jump to the right of the pillar to find a hidden chest to earn some extra Spire of the Watchers loot. Just remember that you can only get items you have already received from an encounter before from the secret chests.

Recording 4

This recording can be found right after you complete all of the parkour. Before you take the gravlift up, you will want to look off to the left of the last walkway. You should be able to see a small ledge with a faint blue glow on it. This is where the recording is.

You will once again need to use some sort of movement ability or sword skate to make the jump easier. You will really want to make sure you take this jump one at a time as a team since this whole section is a darkness zone. This means respawns will take 45 seconds and if everyone in the fireteam dies you will be sent back to the start of the parkour and have to do it all over again.

Recording 5

Right before you start the second encounter, you will want to turn around from the raid banner to find this next recording. Simply go to the first stack of computers behind the raid banner and look on the left side of the stack to find the recording. After you find it, you can jump up from the right side of the window to continue the accent of the tower and get to the last recording.

Recording 6

After you have cleared the tower accent encounter and taken the gravlift up, you will find yourself in a control room with a large pillar in the center. Go to the front of the control room that overlooks where the first encounter took place and you should be able to find the last recording on the right row of computers.

With this, you should have all the recordings before you fight the first real boss of the dungeon. Make sure that you go into your triumphs and claim the triumph for finding all the recordings before you fight the final boss of the dungeon. The increased drop chance for the exotic won’t go into effect until you claim the triumph.

After you have run through the dungeon on all of your characters for the week you focus on getting through the Dawning event quests. With so many new NPCs being added to the game we have plenty of new cookies to make for each step. Then we can focus on the real grind of any event of getting the best god rolls of the event weapons.

- This article was updated on December 19th, 2022