The Dawning is back in Destiny 2 and we must again be taught how to use the cookie oven. Luckily just like in previous years, we get a nice and short introductory quest to help cover the cycle we will need to repeat for the event. However the quest this year seems to be broken up into two different parts. Let’s go over how you can complete the Dawning Quests in Destiny 2.

How to Complete the Dawning Quests in Destiny 2

As with any seasonal event in Destiny 2, we are given a short little quest that shows us what to do during the event before we are set free to participate. This quest is especially important when it comes to the Dawning event as it is one of the more open-ended events with a lot of different things you can do for it.

Not only do you need to understand how the Dawing Oven works, but you also need to know where you can get each ingredient and to who you can give each cookie. Since there is so much to cover for the event, the tutorial quest has been split into two parts this year.

The first Dawning quest shows you the basic task of making a cookie and giving it to one of the NPCs. To begin this quest you will need to talk to Eva in the Tower and pick up the quest alongside the Holiday Oven. You will then need to talk to her to be given the first batch of ingredients for cookies.

Once you have the ingredients, you will want to go into your quest log and inspect the oven that is in there. This will put up the screen that allows you to cook with the oven. Slot in the ingredients that you were given and combine them to make your first batch of cookies.

This will update the quest to have you turn in the cookies to the NPC that wants them. Each type of cookie goes to a different NPC. In the case of the cookies you just made, they will go to Commander Zavala in the Tower. So you don’t need to go too far to turn them in.

Hand the cookies over to Zavala by talking to him and you will receive some Dawning Spirit in return. You will want to take this back to Eva to advance the quest. The next steps of the quest will show you what to do with the Dawning Spirit that you receive from NPCs when you give them cookies.

After you have acquired your first boon from Eva, you will be given the second tutorial quest for the Dawning which will have you making one cookie for each NPC that can be given a cookie during the event.

Each batch of cookies you make will share one ingredient. For the first batch, you will need Vex Milk to make Telemetry Tapioca, Infinite Forest Cake, and Lavender Ribbon cookies. These cookies will end up going to Saint-14, Failsafe, and Banshee-44.

The next batch of cookies will focus on Ether Cane. The recipes you will be making are Hot Crossfire Buns, Gentleman’s Shortbread, and Blueberry Crumblers. These cookies will be delivered to Devrim Kay, Shaw Han, and Ada-1.

For the next set of cookies, Cabal Oil will be the main ingredient. The cookies this time around are Chocolate Ship Cookies, Traveler Donut Holes, and Vanilla Blades. Shaxx, Amanda Holliday, and Ikora will be the recipients of these cookies.

The next set of cookies will be focusing on Chitin Powder. The recipes you will be making with the powder are Ascendant Oatmeal Raisin Cookies, Lucent Crunch, and Bright-Dusted Snowballs. Those cookies will need to be taken to Tess, Fynch, and Eris.

For the fifth set of cookies, you will be using Taken Butter to make them all. You will be making the Dark Chocolate Motes, Classic Butter cookies, and Strange Cookies recipes with the butter. The cookies will then need to be given to The Drifter, Eva, and Xur.

For your final batch of cookies, you will need to get plenty of Dark Ether Cane. Bittersweet Biscotti, Starwort Thins, and Ill-Fortune Cookies will be the recipes that you want to make. The final NPCs that you will be delivering to are Crow, Petra, and The Exo Stranger.

After you have delivered all of the cookies, the last step of the quest will have you masterworking your Dawning Oven. This can only be done after you make all the recipes that are available, which the quest will have you do. By masterworking your oven, it will cost you much less Essence of Dawning to make any future cookies. This will make farming the event for the rest of the time it is around much easier.

Destiny 2 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on December 14th, 2022