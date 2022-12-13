How to Get Essence of Dawning Quickly in Destiny 2 Dawning 2022

Essence of Dawning is one of the central ingredients in Destiny 2 Dawning 2022. In order to make any recipe with Eva’s Holiday Oven 2.1, you need at least 15 Essence of Dawning. Since making recipes and delivering them to your friends across the system is the main goal of the Dawning 2022 event, Essence of Dawning is something you’ll want a lot of. Here is how to get Essence of Dawning quickly in Destiny 2.

How to Farm Essence of Dawning in Destiny 2 Dawning 2022

There are a few ways to get Essence of Dawning in Destiny 2, but the easiest and quickest way to get it is to play and complete activities. Just like Seraph Key Codes, completing any activity in Destiny 2 will give you a certain amount of Essence of Dawning.

Whether you complete Public Events, Vanguard missions, Gambit matches, rounds in Crucible, or even Heist Battlegrounds, you’ll get a certain amount of Essence of Dawning by completing these activities. the harder the activity, the more Essence of Dawning you’ll get.

To reiterate, to farm Essence of Dawning quickly, all you need to do is pick your favorite activity and play a lot of it. Make sure to grab that vendor’s bounties before you jump into the activity to get even more XP.

You’ll also want to get all of Eva’s bounties as completing those will reward you with other ingredients and Dawning Spirit. The two big bounties she has will get you a lot of XP, Bright Dust, Dawning Spirit, and 30 Essence of Dawning each.

And that is how you get a lot of Essence of Dawning fast in Destiny 2 Dawning 2022. The more Essence of Dawning you have, the more cookies you can bake for the Cookie Delivery Helper quest. Completing that has its own rewards, but it will also help you chip away at a lot of the Event Challenges as well.

Destiny 2 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on December 13th, 2022