How to Use Eva’s Holiday Oven 2.1 in Destiny 2 Dawning 2022

The Destiny 2 Dawning 2022 event is here and Eva’s Holiday Oven is back and renamed with a 2.1. If you are new to this event or are a returning player, it can be difficult to know how to access and use Eva’s Holiday Oven 2.1. Because of that, here is your helpful Destiny 2 Dawning 2022 guide on Eva’s Holiday Oven 2.1.

Eva’s Holiday Oven 2.1 Explained in Destiny 2 Dawning 2022

In between completing Heist Battlegrounds, you’ll be tasked with discovering recipes and baking cookies for your fellow comrades. To do that, you’ll constantly need to access Eva’s Holiday Oven 2.1.

To use Eva’s Holiday Oven 2.1, all you need to do is open your map, scroll over to the Quests tab, hover over Eva’s Holiday Oven 2.1, and press the Details button. You will be taken to the Eva’s Holiday Oven 2.1 screen which is where you’ll be able to craft recipes by mixing ingredients together with Essence of Dawning.

And that is how to find and use Eva’s Holiday Oven 2.1 in Destiny 2 Dawning 2022. The reason to use Eva’s Holiday Oven 2.1 is to craft the recipes you need to complete the Cookie Delivery Helper quest.

By completing the steps to this quest, you’ll complete the Dawning 2022 Event Challenges which award you Event Tickets, various items like the Stay Frost Pulse Rifle, and Dawning Spirt. Though they aren’t quite the best Seraph Cipher mods, Dawning Spirit is the currency used to purchase Dawning 2022 upgrades from Eva at The Tower.

Now that you know how to get to and use Eva’s Holiday Oven 2.1, you can focus on crafting the right recipes for the Cookie Delivery Helper quest, chip away at the Event Challenges, and take on bounties that will grant you Dawning spirit. By doing all of this, you’ll maximize the time you spend during the Destiny 2 Dawing 2022 event.

Destiny 2 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on December 13th, 2022