Destiny 2 Stay Frosty God Roll: Best Perks for PVP and PVE

Stay Frosty is a new kinetic Stasis Pulse Rifle in Destiny 2 introduced in the Dawning 2022 event. This new pulse rifle is in direct competition with Disparity, the new Seraph Pulse Rifle. Here is the best Stay Frosty God Roll for PvE and PvP in Destiny 2.

Unlike Disparity, Stay Frosty has a Lightweight Frame which means it has great handling and allows you to move faster while it is equipped. The two basic origin traits are Dawning Surprise which grants a Dawning gift when rapidly defeating targets and Omolom Fluid Dynamics which increases stability and reload speed for the top half of the magazine.

Here are the basic stats for Stay Frosty in Destiny 2:

Impact: 27

27 Range: 38

38 Stability: 52

52 Handling: 67

67 Reload Speed: 56

56 Magazine: 31

Stay Frosty PvE God Roll in Destiny 2

Since Stay Frosty’s handling is great, Smallbore is the best barrel as it will moderately increase stability and range without decreasing any other stat. Armor Piercing Rounds is the best mag because it deals extra damage to combatants’ shields and slightly increases the range.

Encore is the best first perk for the Stay Frosty PvE God Roll because it grants a stacking buff to stability, range, and accuracy with final blows and more stacks if they are precision final blows which aren’t hard with this Pulse Rifle.

Golden Trigon is arguably the best second perk because it grants 15% increased damage for seven seconds on weapon kills. Stasis grenade and/or melee kills grant a 50% weapon damage increase. This perk is perfect for the best Stasis builds in Destiny 2.

Stay Frosty PvP God Roll in Destiny 2

Extended Barrel is the best barrel for the Stay Frosty PvP God Roll as it increases range and decreases the recoil bounce which is the most important, but sacrifices some handling which is okay since Stay Frosty has a lot of handling to spare. Ricochet Rounds are the go-to PvP magazine as it slightly boosts stability and range while adding a ricochet effect to all bullets.

Moving Target is a great perk for the Stay Frosty PvP God Roll because it increases the movement and target acquisition while ADS. Kill Clip is the second perk you’ll want because it boosts weapon damage by 33% when you reload after a kill.

And that is the PvP and PvE Stay Frosty God Roll in Destiny 2. Good luck pulling the perfect Stay Frosty God Roll and remember, if you don’t get what you want during Dawning 2022, you can always craft your own perfect God Roll of Path of Least Resistance.

Destiny 2 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on December 12th, 2022