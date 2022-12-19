Destiny 2 Aurvandil FR6 God Roll: Best Perks for PVP and PVE

While Seraph weapons are all the rage in Destiny 2‘s aptly named Season of the Seraph, a number of weapons may have flown under the radar. One of which is the Aurvandil FR6, a Kinetic Stasis Fusion Rifle with High-Impact Framing — the first of its kind.

Those looking to deal the most damage in Strikes, Raids, and the Crucible will want to look out for the Aurvandil FR6‘s God Rolls; a term used by the community to describe the best possible perk combination for a weapon.

Aurvandil FR6 God Rolls in Destiny 2

Aurvandil FR6 PvE God Roll

Masterwork: Charge Time

Charge Time Barrel: Arrowhead Brake

Arrowhead Brake Battery: Accelerated Coils

Accelerated Coils Trait One: Reconstruction

Reconstruction Trait Two: Chill Clip

Aurvandil FR6 has a very slow charge time compared to other Stasis Fusion Rifles, such as Burden of Guilt and Riptide. Its High-Impact Frame, however, more than makes up for it, bestowing the weapon with a whopping Impact rating of 95.

It would be best if you sacrificed a little bit of that Impact to improve its Charge Time with a Charge Time Masterwork, reducing its time to charge from a lengthy 960 down to 920. You can reduce its Charge Time even further with Accelerated Coils, while Arrowhead Brake will improve your Recoil and Handling.

Chill Clip and Reconstruction are your go-to traits for Aurvandil FR6 and are the most important perks when looking for a God Roll. Chill Clip will freeze enemies with the top half of the magazine, while Reconstruction slowly refills the magazine up to double capacity. This combination allows for 12 hard-hitting shots with six of them leaving enemies frozen solid. Pretty cool.

Aurvandil FR6 PvP God Roll

Masterwork: Charge Time

Charge Time Barrel: Extended Barrel

Extended Barrel Battery: Accelerated Coils

Accelerated Coils Trait One: Firmly Planted

Firmly Planted Trait Two: Demolitionist

Aurvandil FR6 is primarily built for PvE, as Chill Clip and Reconstruction aren’t particularly useful in PvP due to the lack of grouped enemies and Special Ammo, respectively. Not to mention its long Charge Time, which will leave you dead before you can land a shot.

Still, for more cunning Guardians, this God Roll can absolutely work. Like its roll in PvP, Charge Time and Accelerated Coils are necessary to decrease the time you’re left open. Firmly Planted will drastically increase Accuracy, Stability, and Handling when crouching, so you can land your shots on unsuspecting Guardians sprinting around the corner.

Demolitionist will regenerate Grenade energy and reload the weapon from reserves. Finally, Extended Barrel will permit you to hit from farther away, something detrimental in the Crucible, especially when the weapon needs to charge.

Destiny 2 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on December 18th, 2022