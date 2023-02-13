Destiny 2 PvP to Get Two New Modes in Season 20

Bungie has been paying a lot of attention to the PvP mode in Destiny 2. Over the past few seasons, the developers have introduced a lot of changes, balancing the mode in whichever aspect is necessary.

The Crucible will continue to be one of the major focusing points for the developers as they work to improve the overall gameplay experience that the mode has to offer. Interestingly enough, the Crucible is set to receive two new game modes as well!

All New Destiny 2 PvP Modes Arriving in Season 20

Countdown will be one of the modes that will make a comeback in Destiny 2 Season 20. For the uninitiated, this mode is a lot like Valorant and Counter-Strike, with the only difference being in map size and weapons. One fireteam of Guardians will be responsible for planting a bomb on one of two sites, while another fireteam of Guardians will be responsible for defending the two bombsites. The first team to win six rounds wins the game. A new mode known as Countdown Rush will also be introduced. In this mode, players will be able to respawn, and they will have to detonate/defuse both bombs in order to win the round.

Apart from this mode, Bungie will be bringing back the Crucible Labs and under it, a new mode known as Checkmate Control! Not much is known about this mode, but from what’s mentioned in the blog, it can be assumed that abilities won’t play a major role in that mode. Apart from these two modes, the Crucible Labs will feature some classic modes and some new modes, but it’s hard to predict what these modes are going to be.

Bungie has More Changes in Store For the Crucible in Lightfall

While the aforementioned changes will be seen in Destiny 2 Season of Defiance, the developers are planning on introducing more changes in the Season of the Deep. Meltdown will be one of the maps to return during Season 21, followed by a Vex Network map in Season 22. In the final season during Lightfall, the Citadel will return once again.

Apart from that, Bungie will also be tuning its lobby balancing and matchmaking strategies. The changes with respect to these are expected to be seen throughout all the seasons in the upcoming expansion.

The PvP mode aside, Bungie will be tweaking a lot of aspects including Combat Mods and Weapon Crafting in Destiny 2 Lightfall. But the much-needed in-game LFG system won’t be available until Season 23.

Destiny 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 13th, 2023