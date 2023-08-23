How to Get Destiny 2 Season of the Witch Armor Exotics | Titan, Warlock, Hunter

Image: Attack of the Fanboy, Bungie

Destiny 2: Season of the Witch introduces brand-new Exotic Gauntlets for the Titan, Hunter, and Warlock with interesting Exotic Perks. In this guide, we detail exactly how you can get your hands on these fresh Exotics and what each of them does.

Table of Contents

How to Get Pyrogale Gauntlets, Briarbinds, and Mothkeeper’s Wraps in Destiny 2

All three Season of the Witch Exotic armor pieces can be earned by completing solo Legend or Master Lost Sectors while Gaunlets are the current active reward.

If you know what grass feels like and that sentence made no sense to you, don’t worry. We’ll explain exactly what Legend and Master Lost Sectors are and how to earn your shiny new Exotic Gauntlets.

Related: Red Death and Other Fan Favorite Destiny 1 Exotics Return in Destiny 2: The Final Shape

What are Legend and Master Lost Sectors in Destiny 2?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy, Bungie

Each day, a different Lost Sector is featured on Legend and Master difficulty. These are essentially Lost Sectors on steroids, buffing enemies, adding Champions, providing limited lives, and bringing in Modifiers to spice things up.

By completing a Legend/Master Lost Sector without other players, you’re guaranteed an Exotic armor piece. The pool of Exotics you can earn from is directly linked to the featured Armor type for that day. For example, the Legend Lost Sector in the screenshot above will only reward Exotic Chest armor.

To find out which Lost Sector and armor type are featured for the day, I use TodayInDestiny, which provides detailed information about daily and weekly activities in Destiny 2. It also provides a timetable for reward types, so you know exactly when you can get your hands on Season of the Witch’s new Exotic gauntlets.

The recommended Power level for Legend Lost Sectors is 1830, while Master Lost Sectors sit even higher at 1840. Looks like I need to keep up with Altars of Summoning this Season.

Pyrogale Gauntlets — Titan Exotic Gauntlets

Image: Bungie

Pyrogale Gauntlets are the new Titan Exotic for Season of the Witch. These turn Burning Maul into one high-damage slam that creates five flaming cyclones. Concecration‘s second slam also creates a cyclone of flame, burning everything between you and your loot.

Briarbinds — Warlock Exotic Gauntlets

Image: Bungie

Briarbinds are the new Titan Exotic for Season of the Witch. Equipping these Gauntlets increases the duration of Void Souls and improves their damage and durability as they defeat enemies. They also allow you to pick up your Void Souls and redeploy them, just like a Solar Titan’s hammer.

Mothkeeper’s Wraps — Hunter Exotic Gauntlets

Image: Bungie

Mothkeeper’s Wraps are the new Hunter exotic in Season of the Witch. These unique-looking Gauntlets transform your grenade into a “cage of loyal moths” that fly towards the nearest enemy or teammate.

If they reach an enemy, they cause a blinding explosion; if they touch a teammate, they grant them a Void overshield. The left gauntlet features individually moving moths and a giant moth on the shoulder, which is absolutely making me class envy right now.

If you’re powering yourself up to tackle Legendary Lost Sectors and earn these Exotic Gauntlets, check out our guide on earning the Season of the Witch’s Haruspex Title. Grinding in Destiny 2 is always easier when you have a fun goal to work towards.

- This article was updated on August 23rd, 2023