Destiny 2 Altars of Summoning Feeble, Robust, and Powerful Offering, Differences Explained

What are Feeble, Robust, and Powerful Offerings, how do you use them, and how do you get them in Destiny 2?

August 22nd, 2023 by Noah Nelson
Destiny 2 Season of the Witch brings many new activities and things to do, including collecting and using Feeble, Robust, and Powerful Offerings. If you want to know how to use offerings and the best way to collect them, you’re in the right place.

How to Use Feeble, Robust, and Powerful Offerings in Destiny 2 Season of the Witch

When playing Destiny 2 Altars of Summoning, you’ll need to make a Feeble, Robust, or Powerful Offering which starts an encounter. These offerings are directly tied to the items in your inventory that share the same name.

Feeble, Robust, and Powerful Offerings are difficulty gauges for each encounter in the Altars of Summoning activity. As their names suggest, Feeble Offerings are easier, Robust Offerings are challenging, and Powerful Offerings are really difficult.

As a casual but active Destiny 2 player at Power Level 1807, I died multiple times during the Powerful Offering encounter and we lost. However, Robust was completely doable.

How to Farm Offerings Fast in Destiny 2

You can only make offerings if you have Feeble, Robust, and/or Powerful Offerings in your inventory. Also, Altars of Summoning is an endless game mode which can be really fun.

Bungie has created a satisfying feedback loop in Destiny 2 Season of the Witch because to get Powerful, Robust, and Feeble Offerings, you need to complete Savathun’s Spire and Altars of Summoning, the two seasonal activities.

Destiny-2-All-Offerings-Explained
I’ve found that the fastest way to farm offerings in Destiny 2 Season of the Witch is to open chests at the end of both Savathun’s Spire and Altars of Summoning. In addition, you can use Witch Keys, which are acquired through completing seasonal stuff, to obtain even better loot and more offerings.

And that is how offerings work in Destiny 2 Season of the Witch. Now, you can work on unlocking your locked loadouts.

