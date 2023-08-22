Red Death and Other Fan Favorite Destiny 1 Exotics Return in Destiny 2: The Final Shape

Image: Bungie

Bungie’s Destiny 2: The Final Shape Showcase revealed a ton of juicy information about the upcoming expansion, including the return of fan-favorite Destiny 1 Exotics such as Red Death, Dragon’s Breath, and Khvostov 7G-0X.

Khostov 7G-0X

Image: Bungie

Do you remember your first Destiny weapon? For those of us that began our journey in Destiny 1, the Kvostov 7G-02 was the first weapon we ever picked up. In Rise of Iron, players received the Khvostov 7G-0X, a highly customizable Exotic version of the Auto Rifle that set us down the path we’re still walking on today.

While we didn’t see the Khvostov in action, designer Vivian Becks confirmed that this iconic Auto Rifle will return as an Exotic in The Final Shape. With over 108 possible perk combinations in D1, Khvostov will likely be a craftable weapon in Destiny 2 — though nothing other than its concept art (seen above) has been shared.

Red Death

Fan favorite Exotic Pulse Rifle Red Death will be available in the Season 23/Echoes Act 1 Season Pass. Players that purchase the Season pass for Echoes Act 1 can access Red Death immediately, with no word for Guardians on the free track.

Episodes will replace the traditional Seasonal formula shortly after The Final Shape launches. Each Episode is split into three six-week-long Acts, each with its own track equivalent to a Season Pass.

Red Death was initially released in Year One of the original Destiny as a Kinetic rifle, becoming a staple of the Crota’s End raid due to its healing ability. During the post-show for the presentation, Bungie confirmed that Red Death will become a Solar weapon in Destiny 2, but we’ll have to wait and see how it compares to its original counterpart.

With Crota’s End returning in September 2023, anyone looking for a trip down memory lane can relive those classic D1 memories. Until then, we always have Crimson.

Dragon’s Breath

Gameplay for the Dragon’s Breath Rocket launcher was briefly shown during the presentation during a discussion about The Final Shape’s new weapons. In the short clip, we see a guardian setting a group of Taken Thrall ablaze before blowing them up in a satisfying firey eruption.

Dragon’s Breath was introduced initially in Destiny: The Dark Below as a rocket launcher that left behind a Solar flare grenade when fired. With the release of The Taken King, the weapon was revamped, now dropping an explosive napalm canister for Solar damage over time.

Necrochasm

Image: Bungie

As we teased previously in the article, Crota’s End is returning in Destiny 2 during Season of the Witch along with the Necrochasm Exotic Auto Rifle. That’s right, Guardians itching for some good ‘ol fashioned Hive nostalgia won’t have to wait for The Final Shape to release.

In Destiny, Necrochasm’s perk caused explosions similar to a Cursed Thrall’s upon enemy eliminations. I never got my hands back on this weapon back in the day, but I’m excited to finally give the Hive a taste of their own medicine when Crota’s End graces our screens in September.

- This article was updated on August 22nd, 2023