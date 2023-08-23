All Triumphs for Haruspex Title Destiny 2 Season of the Witch | Secret Triumph Explained

Image: Attack of the Fanboy, Bungie

A new Destiny 2 season means a new Title to grind for. The Haruspex Title is available for Guardians brave enough to complete all Season of the Witch content and help Eris Morn gain the power needed to defeat Xivu Arath. In this guide, we list all of the Triumphs required to unlock the Haruspex Title, how to complete them, and the contents of the Secret Triumph.

All Haruspex Triumphs in Destiny 2: Season of the Witch

For more information about each challenge, click the name of a Triumph to jump to its in-depth section further down the page.

How to Complete the Secret Triumph for the Haruspex Title

The Secret Triumph needed to earn the Haruspex title in Destiny 2 is not unlockable at the time of writing. The Secret Triumph for Seasonal Titles typically becomes available toward the end of a Season.

In Season of the Deep, players needed to complete a hidden objective inside the secret Exotic mission. They don’t call it a Secret Triumph for nothing, and good ‘ol Savathun loves her riddles. Remember to check back regularly to learn how to complete the Secret Triumph when it becomes available.

How to Complete All Haruspex Triumphs in Destiny 2

The Bladed Path

Eris Morn will have a new quest to complete in The Bladed Path quest line every Tuesday. Don’t worry if you missed a week, as these weekly quests stack for you to complete at your leisure.

The Seasonal quest line is seven weeks long, meaning the earliest you can complete this Triumph is September 27, 2023 (assuming all goes to plan on Bungie’s end).

Cartomancer and Arcane Collector

Arcana quests are a new feature in Season of the Witch. As you complete seasonal content, you’ll pick up Opaque Cards. Travel to the Helm, through Eris’ portal near Crow, and visit the Lectern of Divination.

Accept the Arcana quest tied to the Opaque Card and complete it to earn an Arcana card. Once you have five cards, you can construct a deck. During Seasonal content, you’ll be granted a random benefit from one of the cards in your deck.

Resplendent Ritual

The Ritual Table in the Helm is the Season of the Witch’s seasonal vendor. Complete seasonal activities and bounties sold by the Ritual Table to increase your Rank, then select Reset Rank under Rank Rewards at Rank 16. You’ll even earn a nice little g̶o̶l̶f̶ b̶a̶l̶l̶ Ascendant Shard for your efforts.

Might and Magic

The boss at the end of the Savathun’s Spire activity changes on rotation each week. Face all three types of bosses to earn this Triumph.

Mirror, Mirror

During the Savathun’s Spire activity, you’ll be tasked with navigating a labyrinth of portals. Take note of the Hive symbols and jump through the portals matching the symbols to reach the end.

I completely forgot the symbols and correctly guessed the final two portals through sheer luck during my first run. When in doubt, follow your fireteam.

Uncovered Truths

Every week, there’s a new hidden chest to find within the Savathun’s Spire activity. You need to locate four different chests through the course of the Season.

Tithebringer

Completing an undetermined number of encounters through the Altars of Summoning activity will earn you this Triumph. You should naturally achieve this while keeping up with the Season story and other Haruspex Triumphs.

Dawn Blades

Defeat enemies with any of the following weapons to earn the Dawn Blades Triumph:

Eleatic Principle

Kept Confidence

Brya’s Love

The Eremite

Semiotician

Locus Locutus

The Showrunner

Deadpan Delivery

Persuader

Nightshade

Most of these weapons can be earned through Seasonal content or by opening Engrams at the Ritual Table in the Helm. In fact, you’ll probably be sick of seeing them by the time you’ve earned the Haruspex title.

Don’t forget to check out our article on returning Destiny 1 Exotics in Destiny 2: The Final Shape. The Necrochasm would match your shiny new Haruspex title perfectly.

