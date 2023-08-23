Best Way to Farm Major & Minor Arcana Opaque Cards Fast in Destiny 2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Major and Minor Arcana Opaque Cards are the new mechanic in Destiny 2 Season of the Witch. However, understanding how to get and use Major and Minor Arcana Opaque Cards can be very confusing. So, without further adieu, this guide will help you learn how to use and farm Major and Minor Arcana Opaque Cards in Destiny 2.

How to Get Major and Minor Arcana Opaque Cards Quickly in Destiny 2

After this section, I’ll describe exactly how Major and Minor Arcana Opaque Cards work in Destiny 2, but first, the answer you came here for. I’ve found that the best way to farm Major and Minor cards is to play the Season of the Witch activities, Savathun’s Spire and Altars of Summoning.

At the end of these activities, you’ll be rewarded with a chest. Usually, this chest will give you an Opaque Card that is either a Major or Minor Arcana Card. You can also open the secret Savathun’s Spire chests for more chances at Opaque Cards.

You can also find Opaque Cards while exploring Savathun’s Spire and Altars of Summoning, but you need an elemental Attunement first. There’s also an Opaque Card hiding behind the tree in the back of Athenaeum.

How Do Deck of Shadows Cards Work in Destiny 2?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Opaque Cards and Deck of Shadows are great mechanical additions to Destiny 2, but they aren’t explained very well.

Here’s how it works — you have a Deck of Shadows. In the Deck of Shadows are Opaque Cards of the Major Arcana and Minor Arcana variety.

How do Major Arcana Opaque Cards Work in Destiny 2?

Major Arcana Opaque Cards make up the active cards in your Deck of Shadows. You unlock five Major Arcana cards a week, need five for a complete deck, pull a card at random in Savathun’s Spire and Altars of Summoning activities, and can have 12 cards in your active deck.

You can visit the Athenaeum at the H.E.L.M. to add and remove the active Major Arcana Opaque Cards in your deck. Also, Major Arcana Opaque Cards are only fully unlocked after completing a unique and individual quest; for example, get sword kills for the Blades card.

How do Minor Arcana Opaque Cards Work in Destiny 2?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Minor Arcana Opaque Cards differ from Major Arcana cards in that they only provide permanent or one-off bonuses. You can also find Minor Arcana cards at random after completing any activity, and they are more common than the five Major Arcana cards given out in the first few weeks.

You can’t add Minor Arcana cards to your deck because they only unlock one-off bonuses like a Witch Key or the next Witch Engram weapon you get has a red border. Minor Arcana cards can also provide permanent bonuses like getting additional Witch Engrams after using Witch Keys.

And that is how to farm Major and Minor Opaque Cards in Destiny 2 Season of the Witch and how it all works. Now that you’ve uncovered this secret, you might want to learn what the secret triumph is for the Haruspex Title.

- This article was updated on August 23rd, 2023