All Destiny 2 Savathun’s Spire Secrets of the Spire Puzzles, Explained

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

One of the core seasonal activities in Destiny 2 Season of the Witch is Savathun’s Spire. In Savathun’s Spire, there are elemental rune secret puzzles that, when completed, reveal secret chests. They are also tied to the Secrets of the Spire Triumphs. Here is how to solve every secret Savathun’s Spire puzzle in Destiny 2.

Related: How to Get New Destiny 2 Season of the Witch Strand Aspects

All Secrets of the Spire Puzzle Solutions in Destiny 2

The areas we visit in Destiny 2 Savathun’s Spire will either get longer or change entirely. That said, during week one of Destiny 2 Season of the Witch, there are two Secrets of the Spire puzzles in Savathun’s Spire.

Currently, the Secrets of the Spire puzzles are elemental Hive runes that need to be found and shot with the right elemental weapon. Once all elemental Hive runes are activated, a message in the bottom left says that a secret is revealed and you can go collect your chest.

While I recommend you do these puzzles every time because they aren’t too hard, you’ll get a lot of Offerings, Ritual Table reputation, and other goodies once a week. Every other time, you’ll get some Glimmer and 10 Ritual Table reputation.

We will actively update this page with all the Savathun’s Spire puzzle solutions as they become available.

How to Solve Savathun’s Spire Secrets of the Spire I in Destiny 2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The first Secrets of the Spire puzzle is found right after the first encounter room. Take the two Hive elevators up and you’ll see a Hive statue holding the first elemental Hive rune. Shoot it with any Void weapon.

Jump on the three platforms to continue and then shoot the Hive rune above the green door with any Void weapon. The last elemental Hive rune is found beneath the platform you’re standing on. Shoot it with any Solar weapon.

Now that all the elemental Hive symbols are glowing, the green door disappears and you can collect your treasure which is sitting in the room beyond.

How to Solve Savathun’s Spire Secrets of the Spire II in Destiny 2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The second Savathun’s Spire puzzle is found right after the main Hive gate obstacle course and before the five Hive gate room. Underneath the four platforms are elemental Hive runes. You’ll see a faint orange or purple glow around the Hive runes.

The order is Solar, Void, Solar, Void. I recommend using a Void weapon to shoot the two Void Hive runes and then pulling out a Solar weapon to shoot the two Solar Hive runes.

When they are all glowing, you’ll find the chest on the right just before the next room.

As I said, these are the only two Secrets of the Spire puzzles in Destiny 2 Savathun’s Spire so far. We will update this guide when more become available.

- This article was updated on August 23rd, 2023