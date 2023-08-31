Screenshot: Attack of the Fanboy, Bungie

Remember those glowing cards you keep seeing in Destiny 2: Season of the Witch’s seasonal activities? These are Opaque Cards that can only be collected once a Guardian is attuned to its element. This guide contains the locations for every hidden Opaque Card that requires Attunement in both Savathun’s Spire and Altars of Summoning.

How to Get Element Attunement in Destiny 2

Guardians can get an Elemental Attunement as part of the seasonal quest line for Season of the Witch, The Bladed Path. For an in-depth guide on Attunement, check out How to Get Solar, Void, and Arc Attunement in Destiny 2.

Players will be able to attune to multiple elements in the coming weeks. Remember to bookmark this guide to collect Opaque Cards for each element.

How to Find All Elemental Attunement Opaque Cards in Savathun’s Spire

There are six total Opaque Cards to collect in the Savathun’s Spire activity—two cards for each element: Void, Arc, and Solar.

Void Attunement Opaque Card Locations — Savathun’s Spire

Following the elevator at the end of the first encounter, spin around. The first Void Attunement Opaque Card is at the back of the room.

The second Void Attunement Opaque Card is directly behind the four portals during the Labyrinth section. Jump over the board displaying the Hive runes to find it on a small ledge.

Arc Attunement Opaque Card Locations — Savathun’s Spire

In the room with the giant spinning spike, just before the third elevator, the Arc Attunement Opaque Card is waiting for you on the left side. This one is hard to miss.

Once you’ve entered the second Labrinth Portal, take the usual route up until you reach a walkway with two swinging obstacles. Turn around to find the second Arc Attunement Opaque Card.

Solar Attunement Opaque Card Locations — Savathun’s Spire

The Solar Attunement Opaque Card is in the room directly before the second encounter, after the third lift. It’s sitting on a small platform adjacent to the center. This one is also easy to spot.

As you enter your first Labyrinth Portal, turn directly right to find the second Solar Attunement Opaque Card. This one was not so easy to spot, and I missed it many times before seeing it.

How to Find All Elemental Attunement Opaque Cards in Altars of Summoning

There are four Opaque Cards to collect in the Altars of Summoning activity. One Opaque Card for every Elemental Attunement, each located in a different Altar location. There’s also an extra Opaque Card that doesn’t have any special requirements as a nice little bonus.

Void Attunement Opaque Card Location — Altars of Summoning

From the large ritual circle at the beginning of the activity, take the bridge on the right. Jump on top of the toppled structure and walk forward to find the Void Attunement Opaque Card sitting on the ledge.



In case you’ve joined Altars of Summoning while it’s still in progress, this card is in the Altar of Ferocity area.

Solar Attunement Opaque Card Location — Altars of Summoning

In the Altars of Flesh area, run towards the temple until you reach a sealed door. Take a right here and walk up the pathway to find the Solar Attunement Opaque Card.

Arc Attunement Opaque Card Location — Altars of Summoning

In the Altar of Devotion arena, there’s a waterfall in the North-West corner. Like all good video game secrets, the Arc Attunement Opaque Card is hiding behind the waterfall.

Bonus Opaque Card Location — Altars of Summoning

Enter the small green cave in the area where you fight summons near the Altar of Devotion for a bonus Opaque Card. This one doesn’t require an Elemental Attunement to collect.

