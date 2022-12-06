Destiny 2’s Jade Rabbit Changes Unintentionally Remove an Accessibility Feature

Destiny 2‘s latest update came with many new additions to the game ranging from new weapons, exotics, and even missions. Thousands of players have returned to the title, and some players are already grinding through all the new content available. Besides the content additions, Destiny 2’s update 6.30 brought a change to the Jade Rabbit that is not sitting well with the community.

On December 6, a user on the DestinyTheGame subreddit made a post regarding a recent change to the Jade Rabbit. According to the Reddit post, Destiny 2’s Jade Rabbit received a change that defeats the purpose the weapon had previously. Before the update, the Jade Rabbit allowed less proficient players to use precision rifles without being punished harshly, allowing players to add damage to their next precision shot after hitting enemy players while getting some ammo back.

This made the Jade Rabbit the perfect option for new players to the game that were looking for a safe and reliable rifle for further encounters. Now the Jade Rabbit will deal extra body hit damage if players hit three precision shots on their enemies. Rewarding players with exceptional aim.

Turning into the complete opposite of what the Jade Rabbit was before this update. Players who lack aim skills will have to look for another option until they refine their skills on the controller or mouse.

The Reddit post has gotten lots of attention from the members of the subreddit, gathering more than one thousand upvotes and almost two hundred comments. Some Reddit users think they should wait until the update goes live to see how the game feels with this new change.

Others believe the weapon should have the option to select the perk they want to run. Allowing them to use the Jade Rabbit as they would before the update or running the latest option. This is a great idea that could fix the issue, and players would have the option of picking how they want their weapons to work.

Destiny 2’s Season of Seraph came with many changes and addition to the game, so players should keep an eye on what the community is talking about. Players could miss a thing or two that could change their experience like never before.

Destiny 2 is available now on PS5, Xbox Series S|X, PS4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 6th, 2022