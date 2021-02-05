Destruction All-Stars Patch Disables Voice Communication For Multiplayer Lobby

Destruction All-Stars, the latest Multiplayer Game arriving exclusively for PlayStation 5 users with PlayStation Plus, has already received a hotfix patch. During the game’s launch week, many people were surprised to learn that Voice Chat was automatically turned on. Even if you don’t have a headset mic, people would still communicate with others via the Dual Sense Controller’s built-in mic without even knowing. Additionally, if you wanted to turn it off, it would require a pretty convoluted method to turn it off, and you’d have to do this for every match.

Well, the developers of Destruction All-Stars, Lucid Games, has heard feedback from the online community and released a hotfix patch that turns off voice chat.

🔷 Fixed several client crashes relating to Multiplayer Lobbies and UI. — Lucid Games (@LucidGamesLtd) February 5, 2021

The team at Lucid Games also revealed that they are working on a long-term plan to improve voice chat, both for players who don’t wish to converse with people or players who don’t want to deal with toxic and verbal assaults. In addition to Voice Chat being muted, for the time being, Lucid Game also fixed issues some people were having that had the game crash while in the lobby.