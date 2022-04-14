DICE Outlines Major Changes to Battlefield 2042 in Update 4.0

Battlefield 2042 is getting a new update with numerous changes that seek to make the player experience for the game better than ever before according to the changes on offer for the update. After its release and beta, players had varying opinions on whether they enjoyed the game or not. These were due to a multitude of reasons but one thing that all players likely had in common was to keep wanting new exciting updates for the game that aimed to fix some of the issues which were there at launch and now there appears to be another update that seeks to do just that. Battlefield 2042 update 4.0 has major changes throughout for players to enjoy.

There haven’t been any patch notes online yet for the update but information has arrived about what players can expect from the update and a few of the notable details. The update is planned to go live next week and it will be sure to bring a lot of players back to the experience to try it out and give regular players another chance to thrive in the game.

The community manager of Battlefield 2024 listed many of the key elements of the patch for players to indulge themselves with the details. There are said to be over 400 fixes and changes with update 4.0 which is of course a lot of work to prepare so it shows that the developers genuinely care about making the game into what they want it to be. Some of the improvements are that ribbons have been altered allowing for a lot easier time in getting them. Furthermore, attachments will receive a lot of changes by the looks of things and this will of course keep the game fresh and balanced for players. There seems to be a lot of emphasis on the choice of loadouts with the improvements from this update.

Following on from that, there has also been changes to the experience points gained from certain teamplay and support actions. This will be a very welcome change for those who enjoy working with their team to win the game. Of course, there are going to be many more changes added with the update but all of these are exciting fixes. Players also previously in the past had chosen to try and tweak certain elements for themselves to get an advantage for things so it’s great that update 4.0 seeks to bring so many fixes to the game.

Battlefield 2042 is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Steam, and PC.