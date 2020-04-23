It’s been awhile since we’ve had a brand new Digimon game release, outside of the port of the Cyber Sleuth games to Nintendo Switch last year. Fans have been really waiting for the arrival of the much anticipated Digimon Survive since it was first announced back in mid-2018. Originally said to be released sometime in 2019, the game was eventually delayed until 2020. There were reports that this might be changing yet again, but the good news is that Digimon Survive is still on track for a 2020 release.

People began to get worried when the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu changed the release date for Digimon Survive from 2020 to TBA. This is rarely a good sign, making people think that perhaps Bandai Namco would be pushing the game to 2021. With the current state of affairs, this wouldn’t have been a huge surprise anyways, so it did make some sense.

While it is still possible that Digimon Survive could be delayed further in the future if things stay like they are, Gematsu confirmed on Twitter that they were told by a rep from Bandai Namco USA that Digimon Survive is still scheduled for a 2020 release and the change to TBA in Weekly Famitsu was simply a typo.

Digimon Survive is a different style game from what we normally see with the franchise, this time having a tactics style battle system. This is why fans have been so excited for the game to eventually release, so hopefully things go as planned and we see the game release before the end of the year still.