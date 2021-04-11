Disco Elysium Fixes Promised

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut developer ZA/UM has promised that they are working on fixing the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 version of the game following a rocky launch on the system. The game was released on March 3oth for the PlayStation family of consoles, marking the title’s first availability outside of the PC ecosystem. It was simultaneously released on Google’s Stadia platform and Apple’s iOS as well; PC players were also granted access to the new content from The Final Cut version of the game. Disco Elysium: The Final Cut is expected to release on Xbox systems and Nintendo Switch this coming summer.

The highly buggy launch of the PlayStation version of the game was a great disappointment for those who had been waiting to play it since the original version launched on the PC to critical acclaim in 2019. While PlayStation players can experience the game for the first time in its enhanced form, the game has issues triggering certain dialogue, character tracking on screen, and a myriad of other bugs. Other bugs include issues interacting with certain objects and characters in the game. While it is playable in its current state, it is far from the smooth experience PC players experienced in 2019 at the original version’s launch. Thankfully, ZA/UM has now committed to bringing this smooth experience to the enhanced console port.

Once these issues are resolved, players can expect to experience the original game with a collection of other enhancements. The new additions in Disco Elysium: The Final Cut include new political vision quests, full voice acting, and controller support, which makes sense given it is now available on consoles. Players who own the original on PC can upgrade to The Final Cut for no additional cost. The PC version of Disco Elysium: The Final Cut is thankfully less buggy as of this piece’s writing. Hopefully, the fixes to the PlayStation 4 and 5 version now will mean that the Xbox and Switch launches are smoother.

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut is available now on Windows PC, Google Stadia, Playstation 4, PlayStation 5, and Apple iOS devices.