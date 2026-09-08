Divers are scouring the Little Calumet River after car submerges with five passengers, leaving one woman unaccounted for

A search is underway in the Little Calumet River after a vehicle carrying five adults crashed into the water on Chicago’s Far South Side. The incident has left one woman missing and another passenger unfortunately deceased.

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Per CBS, Chicago police said the vehicle lost control in the 13000 block of South Indiana Avenue in the West Pullman neighborhood, struck a barrier and ended up in the river. Three people managed to escape the vehicle and make it safely to land.

A man was rescued from the water by the Chicago Police Marine Unit and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition. The remaining missing passenger is a woman, and crews are working to locate her.

The search for the missing woman is still underway

Rescue crews have been searching the Little Calumet River for the missing woman. Limited visibility among other factors had drastic effects on the search efforts. ABC7 reported that crews paused the search until daylight before resuming efforts.

Search continues for missing woman crash into Little Calumet River https://t.co/sxhYonWtGl via @YouTube — John Andrew Jenkins IV (@JohnJenkins2315) September 8, 2026

The three people who reached land were treated by Chicago Fire Department personnel, according to police. Authorities have not publicly provided additional details about their conditions beyond saying they made it out safely.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation. Police have said the vehicle lost control before hitting the barrier. Authorities have not publicly identified what caused the driver to lose control.

The Major Accidents Investigation Unit is handling the crash investigation while the search for the missing individual continues. At this point, authorities have not announced that she has been located.

The incident leaves investigators dealing with two separate efforts: determining how the vehicle ended up in the river and finding the passenger who remains unaccounted for. For now, the search operation remains focused on the water.

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